Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden change in weather with rain and thunderstorms. In contrast, the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai due to heavy rainfall, where a man died after a tree collapsed. Mumbai's local trains remain operational.

Delhi-NCR experiences a sudden change in weather conditions on Sunday, with rain sweeping across parts of the city. Hourly forecasts indicate that strong thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Current meteorological reports confirm that the city is dealing with a mix of high humidity and fluctuating temperatures, creating a stark contrast to the hot and highly humid air persisting across various parts of the city. While the temperature hovered at 28°C in some areas by early afternoon, other parts of the region recorded temperatures between 34°C and 36°C.

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Delhi Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department, as of 1:00 PM on Sunday, New Delhi is experiencing pleasant weather with a current temperature of 28°C, though conditions are accompanied by rain and thunder. The weather department confirmed that Delhi experienced very light to light rain at a few places, with moderate rainfall occurring in isolated areas over the past 24 hours. During this same period, the city recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 26°C to 29°C, while maximum temperatures reached between 35°C and 36°C. The report further notes that minimum temperatures have been above normal at isolated places, whereas maximum temperatures remained below normal across several areas. Additionally, southeasterly winds with speeds of 10-15 kmph prevailed over Delhi, with gusts reaching 37 kmph at Palam. There will be no large change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual fall of 2-3°C over the subsequent two days.

Red Alert in Mumbai

On the other hand, earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and the Raigad district, valid for three hours due to heavy rainfall since Saturday night. Mumbai has recorded more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours in a few areas of the city. The IMD has forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain across these regions.

Mumbai Local Trains Operational

Mumbai local train services across all four corridors remain operational on Sunday, even as the city battles intense monsoon showers and gusty winds. While the suburban network is functioning as scheduled, authorities have cautioned commuters to exercise extra vigilance while travelling.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila, informed that all 4 railways are operating normally, with the minor effect of the rain having primarily impacted about 8 to 10 long-distance trains operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Swapnil Nila said, "...Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, all 4 railway corridors - Main Line, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and the Central Line are operating normally. We urge passengers to step out of their homes only if necessary. When you do go out, please ensure you have appropriate protective gear...strictly adhere to all advisories issued by the railways or local authorities...the effect of the rain has primarily impacted about 8 to 10 long-distance trains operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus...we expect these services to continue operating normally and to transport passengers safely to their destinations...the authorities, whether railway or local, are constantly working to ensure safety and security..."

Man Dies After Tree Collapses

Additionally, a 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on a shop in Kurla West on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to BMC, the incident occurred near Hindi BMC School in Naupada, Kamani area. A tree collapsed on a shop, leaving one person injured. The injured person, identified as Yunus Kundawala, was shifted to Fauzia Hospital. Hospital authorities later declared him brought dead, BMC said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)