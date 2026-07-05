Another phase in dismantling Ahmedabad's Subhash Bridge is complete with five more spans safely demolished. The operation, under expert supervision, is part of a complete teardown of the 1973 bridge due to serious structural cracks.

Another significant phase in the dismantling of Subhash Bridge in Ahmedabad has been completed, with five additional spans on the river side and the Shahibaug side of the bridge being safely demolished as part of the ongoing exercise as per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

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According to the corporation, the demolition work was carried out by the contractor under the continuous supervision of experts to ensure the operation was executed in a planned and secure manner.

The constant monitoring was maintained throughout the demolition process, while all prescribed safety standards and protocols were strictly adhered to during the operation.

The latest phase marks further progress in the ongoing dismantling of the bridge, with the demolition of five spans completed without any reported safety-related issues. The operation was closely overseen by experts at the site, with continuous monitoring undertaken to ensure compliance with established safety procedures during every stage of the work.

Bridge History and Demolition Decision

Constructed in 1973, the 453-metre-long structure was urgently closed on December 4, 2025, after significant settlement was detected near Pillar No 9. Following extensive inspections by experts from SVNIT, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Bombay, revealing serious cracks within the pillars, the authorities rolled back from an initial Rs 236-crore repair plan to a complete teardown of the 1973 bridge.

The Gujarat State government initially approved a Rs 236-crore project to restore the bridge and construct two parallel two-lane structures.

The first phase of the dismantling of the old Subhash Bridge in Ahmedabad took place on July 1. On that day, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) successfully and safely dismantled three dilapidated spans of the 53-year-old structure into the Sabarmati riverbed under controlled engineering supervision.

The city is aiming to move forward with more planned and modern replacements.