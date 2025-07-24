A peaceful AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Chengdu turned chaotic when a man confronted a group of women for talking loudly. The verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight, involving multiple passengers.

Another day, another in-flight video goes viral. This time, an apparently peaceful trip took a sharp turn when several women were stopped for talking too loudly in midair. An AirAsia aircraft from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Chengdu, China, was the scene of the incident. A full-fledged fight breaks out during the four-hour trip in the now-viral footage that is making the rounds on social media.

A male passenger sitting behind the group of women, obviously annoyed by their loud chat, requested them to quiet down, which sparked the confrontation. Other travellers said that even after the cabin lights were turned down, the group kept talking loudly. When the man allegedly branded them "stupid" and instructed them to "shut up," tensions escalated.

Scroll to load tweet…

The comment instantly triggered one of the women, who stood up on her seat, climbed over, and punched the man. He tried to hide behind the food tray, but another woman soon joined in, beating him repeatedly. A verbal altercation swiftly descended into chaos, with other passengers joining the mid-air altercation.

The cabin crew quickly jumped into action, trying to pull the people involved in the fight away. As she attempted to restore control of the situation, a female staff member even yelled at the passengers at one point, requesting that they go back to their seats. The remainder of the trip went well once the crew had calmed the passengers. No one needed medical help upon landing, and despite the fight's seeming intensity, there was no need for an emergency landing. Additionally, no one was arrested.

AirAsia Issued Statement

Following the event, AirAsia released a formal statement emphasising how its crew acted professionally and in accordance with the correct procedures. Although they stated that the event had no effect on flight operations, they advised travellers to treat one another with courtesy when flying.