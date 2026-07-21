The Indian Army has rescued over 200 people under 'Operation Jal Rahat' in flood-hit Upper Assam. Four relief columns are deployed in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat, providing evacuation, medical aid, and relief to stranded civilians.

The Indian Army has intensified flood relief operations in Upper Assam under Operation Jal Rahat and has rescued more than 200 stranded civilians so far.

Army's Rescue and Relief Efforts

PRO Defence, Tezpur said that, on requisition of the civil administration, four Flood Relief Columns of the Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps were deployed on July 20, 2026, in the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat for rescue, evacuation and relief tasks. "The columns are operating at Nazira and Amguri in Sivasagar district, at Sonari in Charaideo district and in Jorhat district. They are supported by troops of formations under Spear Corps. Equipped with rescue boats, medical teams, engineering resources and relief stores, the troops have evacuated stranded civilians, including families from inundated areas, and are providing emergency medical aid and relief to the affected population. Helicopter reconnaissance sorties and drones are being flown over the affected areas to assess the flood situation and guide deployment of resources on the ground. Army engineer detachments are assisting in restoration of connectivity in areas where infrastructure has been damaged," PRO Defence, Tezpur said.

PRO Defence, Tezpur also said that the operations are being conducted in close coordination with the District Administrations of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other civil agencies. Additional resources have been kept on standby for immediate deployment as the situation develops. The Indian Army remains committed to assisting the civil administration and the people of Assam during the current floods.

Rising River Levels and Widespread Impact

Meanwhile, water levels of the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries continued to rise following incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. The Central Water Commission reported that the Desang River at Desangpani in Charaideo district was flowing above its previous highest flood level, while the Dikhow, Buridehing, Brahmaputra and Dhansiri (South) rivers were also flowing above danger levels or in severe flood conditions.

A total of 580 villages under 30 revenue circles have been affected in the current wave of flooding. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the worst-hit districts, including Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat, to carry out rescue and relief operations. (ANI)