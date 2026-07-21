Due to severe flooding in Sivasagar district, Northeast Frontier Railway has suspended and diverted several train services. To assist passengers affected by the disruption, the railway is operating additional special trains on various routes.

Due to severe flooding in and around Simaluguri town in Sivasagar district under the Tinsukia Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, train services between the Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections have been suspended in the interest of passenger safety and operational requirements. As a result, several long-distance trains to and from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya-Rangapara-Dibrugarh route. While certain services have been short-terminated or short-originated, a few trains have also been cancelled.

Special trains to assist passengers

To assist passengers affected by these disruptions, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate additional special trains. Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that accordingly, Train No. 05934 (Mariani-New Tinsukia) One Way Special departed from Mariani at 00:15 hrs on July 21, 2026, to reach New Tinsukia at 21:00 hrs on the same day. The one-way special train will run via the Guwahati-Rangiya-North Lakhimpur-Dibrugarh route and will have stoppages at Furkating, Barpathar, Sarupathar, Dimapur, Diphu, Lumding, Lanka, Hojai, Kampur, Chaparmukh, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Rangiya, Tangla, Udalguri, New Misamari, Rangapara North, Viswanath Chariali, Harmuti, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, New Sisiborgaon and Dibrugarh.

"Another Two pairs of special trains will operate between Lumding and Mariani Jn. The first one, i.e. Train No. 07641 (Lumding - Mariani Jn.) Special will depart from Lumding at 08:30 hrs on 21.07.26 to reach Mariani Jn. at 13:30 hrs on the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 07642 (Mariani Jn. - Lumding) Special will depart from Mariani Jn. at 14:00 hours on 21.07.26 to reach Lumding at 19:00 hrs on the same day. The second one, i.e. Train No. 07643 (Lumding - Mariani Jn.) Special will depart from Lumding at 20:00 hrs on 21.07.26 to reach Marian Jn. at 01:00 hrs on the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 07644 (Mariani Jn. - Lumding) Special will depart from Mariani Jn. at 01:30 hours on 22.07.26 to reach Lumding at 06:30 hrs on the same day. These special trains will have stoppages at every station in this route. Another pair of special trains will operate between Rangiya - Mariani Jn. Train No. 05831 (Mariani Jn. - Rangiya) Special will depart from Mariani Jn. at 18:00 hours on 21.07.26 to reach Rangiya at 03:20 hrs on the next day. 05832 (Rangiya Jn - Mariani Jn.) Special will depart from Rangiya at 07:20 hrs on 21.07.26 to reach Mariani Jn. at 00:20 hrs on the next day," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that the operation of these additional special trains will continue till next Friday and is expected to provide significant relief to stranded passengers on the route.

"Moreover, regular services of some other express trains are also being operated between Mariani-Guwahati section," he said. (ANI)