Bhola Yadav, an accused in the land-for-jobs case, has filed a plea to summon CBI witness Ashok Kumar Jain, a former Railway GM, as an additional accused. The court will hear the application on August 17.

Bhola Yadav, an accused in the land-for-jobs case, has filed an application seeking a direction to summon CBI witness Ashok Kumar Jain as an additional accused in the case. Jain was a General Manager in the Railways during the tenure of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is also an accused in the case.

Special Judge (MP-MLA Court) Prashant Kumar on Friday listed the application for hearing on August 17. Meanwhile, the court also deferred the cross-examination of Ashok Kumar Jain to August 17 as senior advocate representing Lalu Prasad Yadav was not available on Friday.

The court is recording prosecution evidence against the accused persons. The application was moved by advocate Navin Kumar on behalf of Bhola Yadav, citing material and evidence that had emerged during the proceedings.

Background of the CBI Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on May 18, 2022. The case is currently at the stage of prosecution evidence for alleged offences under Section 120-B of the IPC read with Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC, Sections 8, 9, 11 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 13(2) r/w Section 13(1)(d) of the Act.

The CBI has alleged that railway jobs were provided to candidates in exchange for land transferred to the accused persons. It has further alleged that the jobs were provided by the accused General Managers on the instructions of the then Railway Minister. The candidates who allegedly received jobs in exchange for land are also accused in the case.

The application has now been moved on behalf of Bhola Yadav seeking the summoning of Ashok Kumar Jain as an additional accused based on the material and evidence that emerged during the proceedings. (ANI)