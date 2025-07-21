A 43-year-old man, Mohammad Sohail Hasan, allegedly sicced his Pit Bull on an 11-year-old boy in Mankhurd, Mumbai. The boy, Hamza, was playing in an autorickshaw when the unleased dog attacked, leaving him with injuries to his chin.

The incident happened on July 17 while Hamza, the youngster, was playing inside a parked autorickshaw. Khan appears to be known by the child's fear as he chuckles and does nothing to stop the Pit Bull from biting the scared youngster who is cornered in the rickshaw in the video. Not even the dog's leash was in his grasp.

A few seconds later, the dog jumps to bite the boy's chin while he screams. Even as the pitbull snatches his clothing, he miraculously escapes the auto. Instead of assisting the youngster, the dog's owner continues to chuckle while his pet chases after the boy, according to NDTV.

The boy suffered injuries to his chin and was left shaken. “The dog bit me. Then, I ran away. He even grabbed my clothes," said the victim, Hamza, on the attack on him. He also said that he pleaded with the dog’s owner to help him, but he kept laughing.

He said that nobody stepped up to provide assistance. He said, "They were just filming the attack." Following the incident, Hamza claimed to be "extremely afraid."

Based on the victim's father's allegation, the police on Friday filed a case against Hasan, the dog's owner. The boy was playing inside a parked autorickshaw when Hasan dropped his dog, according to the lawsuit.

The case has been registered under sections 291 (negligent abandonment of animals), 125 (causing simple hurt) and 125(A) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS). The accused has also been issued a notice under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused is currently absconding, and the police have launched a search operation to arrest him.