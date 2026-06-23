A two-member SIT is probing the Aliganj fire tragedy on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's orders. The team inspected the site, met victims, and an FSL team collected evidence. Four people have been arrested and four officials suspended in the case.

Acting on the strict instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the comprehensive investigation into the Aliganj fire tragedy is progressing at a rapid pace.

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SIT and Forensic Teams on Ground

On Tuesday, a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the incident site. The team subsequently met the injured victims admitted to KGMU and gathered information from them regarding the incident. A team from the Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also collected crucial evidence from the site.

SIT members Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department, and Praveen Kumar, ADG, Lucknow Zone, reached the site in the morning. They conducted a detailed inspection of the entire building for over an hour.

Amrit Abhijat said, "Photographs of the site had been taken from various angles, and that evidence was being collected to expedite the investigation. Individuals and departments connected with the fire incident will also be questioned. The final report will be prepared after completing all stages of the inquiry."

ADG Praveen Kumar said, "The team had carried out a meticulous inspection of the site. Alongside them, the forensic team gathered all critical evidence, based on which several individuals would be questioned." He added that the responsibilities of every department connected to the incident had been brought within the scope of the investigation. Information would also be obtained from the fire victims. Thereafter, the investigation report would be submitted to the government within the prescribed timeline.

After leaving the site, the SIT also met the injured victims undergoing treatment at KGMU. At the site, FSL Director Adarsh Kumar and his team of experts collected important evidence, including debris, burnt equipment, electrical wires, and other samples.

CM Yogi Orders Strict Action, Sets Deadline

Notably, upon receiving information about the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had cut short his Aligarh visit and personally inspected the site. He also met the victims admitted to KGMU. Subsequently, he directed the formation of an SIT to ensure strict action against those responsible.

The SIT has been tasked with submitting its report within seven days. So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while four officials have been suspended. (ANI)