'Strong supporter': WHO backs global health agenda set under India's G20 presidency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it strongly supports the Global Health Agenda set by the Indian presidency at the G20 Health Working Group meeting as it's focused, well-articulated, and considers current priorities on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

WHO envoy for Multilateral Affairs at the G20 India Health Working Group Meet, Stephanie Seydoux, said that the Indian presidency's agenda was ambitious and well supported by G20 members and participants.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) strongly supports the Indian presidency's Global Health Agenda. It is indeed an ambitious agenda, but it is focused, well-articulated, and speaks to the day's issues," she said.

The first G20 India Presidency Health Working Group meeting is currently underway and will conclude on January 20. On December 1, 2022, India assumed the G20 presidency.

Seydoux said the meeting's discussion topics included global health architecture, preparedness, and response. Additionally, she mentioned more equitable, efficient access to adequate countermeasures such as vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics was discussed.

"We're talking about how to improve access to vital vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics," she said, adding that India has much to say about it.

Seydoux said the framework which has to be at the basis of all future global improvement 'has to be based on solidarity, cooperation and sharing the best practices and transferring technology and capacity.' She said, "This is certainly the WHO position."

On Wednesday, India said that emergency preparedness is an overarching priority that necessitates the global development of resilient health systems to protect people in similar crises.

Four Health Working Group (HWG) meetings and one Health Ministerial Meeting are scheduled as part of the G20 India Presidency's Health Track (HMM).

The meetings will be held across the country, including Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Goa, Hyderabad (Telangana), and Gandhinagar (Gujarat), and will highlight the Prime Minister's call to action to highlight India's rich and diverse cultures.

(With inputs from PTI)

