    India's G20 presidency: Two-day Infra Working Group meeting to be held in Pune today; check details

    Over the years, the Infrastructure Working Group has been stressing on key themes of infrastructure development such as building infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment (QII) indicators, infratech agenda, among others.

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    A two-day G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting will begin in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday where participants will deliberate on various aspects of infrastructure investments.

    As per official release, the meeting will be joined by 65 delegates from IWG member countries, guest nations and international organisations invited by India to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under India's G20 presidency.

    The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Government of India will host the two-day IWG meetings, with Australia and Brazil as co-chairs.

    "The G20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment and identifying innovative instruments for mobilising financial resources for infrastructure investment," it said.

    The release also said that the outcomes of the Infrastructure Working Group feed into the G20 Finance Track priorities to promote a common objective of economic growth.

    India's G20 presidency's theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' sets the tone for the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda as it underlines the message of equitable growth and aptly ties up with the central agenda of the discussions, which is building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable urban infrastructure, the release said.

    "In the Pune meeting, discussions will focus on the agenda for the Infrastructure Working Group under the Indian presidency. The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is 'Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable'," it said.

    On day one, the IWG delegates will undertake a series of official meetings and discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda. They would also visit the Pune University for tree plantation, followed by a high-level workshop on 'Financing for the cities of Tomorrow'.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
