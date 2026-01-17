Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has assured strict action against illegal parties, calling for coordinated enforcement by multiple departments to uphold public safety and reposition Goa towards responsible and sustainable tourism.

Strict Action Against Illegal Parties

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Saturday assured the Assembly of strict action against illegal parties and called for a coordinated approach across various departments to ensure responsible tourism in the State.

"While the Tourism Department regulates hotels, beach shacks and water sports, incidents involving unlawful events and secret parties require coordinated enforcement by multiple departments, including the police and district administration. Illegal and unauthorised parties that compromise public safety and tarnish Goa's image will not be tolerated, even as the State continues its efforts to reposition tourism towards a responsible, culturally rooted, and sustainable model."

The state Minister for Tourism, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Printing & Stationery was responding to a Calling Attention Motion by Leader of Opposition and Cuncolim MLA Yuri Alemao, Quepem MLA Altone D'Costa, Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas and St Andre Viresh Borkar in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Legal Action Initiated

Referring to unauthorised events proposed in areas such as Arambol, Khaunte said, a few individuals have attempted to misuse Goa's popularity as a tourism destination, creating situations that affect public order and safety. He confirmed that strict action has already been initiated, and an FIR has been registered under Sections 299, 294 and 3(5) BNS. The offences invoked are non-bailable, and further investigation and action will be taken by the police in accordance with the law.

Repositioning Goa as a Quality Destination

To attract quality tourism aligned with this vision, Khaunte said the Department has focused its international outreach on value-conscious and culturally sensitive markets in Europe, particularly Nordic countries, through targeted promotions, travel marts, roadshows and digital campaigns. These efforts aim to encourage longer-stay, higher-spend, and responsible tourists.

Goa is being positioned as a destination for spiritual and wellness tourism, including yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and holistic well-being, while heritage and pilgrimage circuits, along with eco-tourism and nature-based tourism initiatives across forest trails, waterfalls, and rural clusters, are being strengthened.

"The government is monitoring and acting on incidents that project a negative image of Goa, including those amplified on social media, and reiterated that protecting Goa's identity requires collective responsibility. We all have to work together to protect the State's image and Tourism Industry together," Khaunte said.