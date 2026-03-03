Authorities in Shahjahanpur covered a mosque with tarpaulin ahead of Holi as a precaution to maintain communal harmony. Officials say security has been tightened to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Security Measures for Peaceful Celebrations

District Magistrate and Collector of Shahjahanpur, Dharmendra Pratap Singh, said that proper arrangements have been made for the peaceful celebration of the festival. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "'Bade Lar Sahib' and 'Chhote Lar Sahib' juloos (processions) are taken out in Shahjahanpur. Proper arrangements have been made to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully."

He added that the administration is closely monitoring the situation and necessary preventive measures have been implemented to maintain law and order during the festivities.

UP Deputy CM Extends Holi Greetings

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi. He said Holi is an auspicious festival, and may this festival bring happiness to everyone's life.

Pathak said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the state. Holi is the festival of colours, and I pray to God that it brings happiness to everyone's life."

About the Festival of Holi

Meanwhile, the celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4.