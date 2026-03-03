BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar slammed Osmania University for 'extreme administrative negligence' after it used the same question paper for 3-year and 5-year LLB exams on different dates. He called it a 'leaked' paper scenario and demanded action.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar on Tuesday questioned the conduct of law examinations at Osmania University (OU), alleging extreme administrative negligence.

Same Question Paper for Different LLB Courses

Speaking to ANI, he slammed the Telangana government, led by CM Revanth Reddy, over a mistake in Osmania University's LLB exams after the university conducted exams for 5-year and 3-year LLB courses with the same question paper, despite different syllabi. While these programs have similar syllabi, they are distinct academic tracks with separate examination schedules. The reported timeline of the breach is as follows: The first examination was conducted on February 25 for one of the LLB tracks. The second examination was conducted on February 27 for the other track--allegedly using the same question paper used two days prior.

"Carelessness, corruption, incompetency and irresponsibility have become the hallmark of the present government of Telangana led by CM Revanth Reddy... There exists a university called Osmania University that offers two courses LLB (5 years) and LLB (3 years) under its Law Department... There are two separate papers for the two courses whose syllabi are almost the same, and they designed the same question paper for both courses' exams, which were held on two different dates... The first exam commenced on 25 February and the second on 27 February...," he said.

Calls for Accountability and BCI Probe

Sravan Kumar highlighted that this oversight violates standard academic norms and specific guidelines set by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The failure to provide unique question papers for separate exam dates essentially rendered the second exam a "leaked" paper scenario, as students could have accessed the questions from the February 25th session.

Kumar demanded action against VC, registrar, and exam controller; an investigation by the Bar Council of India "Why has no action been taken against the University Vice-Chancellor, the registrar, the Controller of Examination or the person who set the paper?. There are standard norms prescribed by the Bar Council of India. I appeal to the Governor and the Bar Council of India to focus on this malpractice," he said. (ANI)