PM Modi greeted devotees on Attukal Pongala, lauding it as a symbol of Nari Shakti. The festival saw lakhs of women participate in Thiruvananthapuram. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan hailed it as the 'real Kerala story' of secularism.

PM Modi Hails Festival as Symbol of Women's Strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Attukal Pongala, describing it as a festival that symbolises women's strength, harmony and collective devotion.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Warm wishes on the sacred occasion of Attukal Pongala. This festival has a special importance for our Nari Shakti. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health in everyone's lives. May the spirit of harmony and togetherness be furthered in society." Warm wishes on the sacred occasion of Attukal Pongala. This festival has a special importance for our Nari Shakti. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health in everyone's lives. May the spirit of harmony and togetherness be furthered in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2026

Lakhs of Devotees Mark Ritual

The Attukal Pongala, a 10-day festival held at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, witnessed lakhs of women devotees assembling across Thiruvananthapuram for the ritual offering on its ninth day.

Pongala Rituals and Offerings

The highlight of the celebrations was the ceremonial lighting of the hearth, known as 'Pandara Aduppu,' marking the beginning of the Pongala ritual. Devotees prepared offerings of rice, jaggery and banana in earthen pots and presented them to Goddess Attukal Devi.

'The Real Kerala Story'

Meanwhile, Kerala MLA and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan hailed Attukal Pongala 2026 as the "real Kerala story," underscoring the state's secular ethos. His remarks come amid controversy surrounding the film "The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond", which has sparked debate over the portrayal of Kerala.

"All the communities are the host for the devotees coming from various parts of Kerala. This is our legacy," Satheesan said. "This is the real Kerala Story, we must declare that the state is secular... After the elections, we will declare that this is secular Kerala," he added.

'Women's Sabarimala' Sees Massive Turnout

Popularly known as the "women's Sabarimala," the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple draws massive participation from women devotees each year. The festival entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the largest gathering of women, with an estimated 2.5 million participants.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh assured that elaborate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the event. "The KSRTC has already deployed vehicles for the convenience of the people. There is no problem; everything is in place," he said, as the city witnessed an overwhelming spiritual turnout. (ANI)