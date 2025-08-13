An earlier SC order sparked public debate, with animal welfare advocates criticizing it while others supported it due to safety concerns. Delhi officials confirmed plans to address the issue, implementing the court's decision.

New Delhi: After massive uproar, a larger bench of the Supreme Court of India will hear a suo moto case on the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters on Thursday, August 14. A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria will hear the matter, where Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan passed directions to remove stray dogs from the street. The stray dog issue was mentioned twice before the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, in the morning and evening, following which he assured that he will look into it. Earlier, the Supreme Court had noted that all localities should be made free of stray dogs within eight weeks. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets. The court had also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive. "If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala.

Massive Debate Over Two-Bench Order

The two-bench order had sparked a massive debate. While animal lovers have slammed the ruling as "inhumane", others welcomed it, citing incidents of stray dogs attacking children and the elderly. The issue was raised before the Chief Justice this morning. He was also apprised of a previous court order that barred the relocation and killing of stray dogs and mandated following of existing laws and rules for stray dogs. Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister, said that a proper plan on this issue will be prepared soon. “The people of Delhi had been troubled for quite some time now on this issue. This problem had taken a formidable form and is now standing before Delhi, and providing a solution is very important,” she added. Raja Iqbal Singh, Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, welcomed the verdict and said that the order will be implemented within the next six weeks. “We don't have shelter homes, but we have 10 operational sterilisation centres. We can make temporary and permanent shelter homes. MCD and the Delhi government will ensure that no one faces problems due to stray dogs. We will make an action plan after holding meetings with our officers,” he added.

"I will look into this," replied the Chief Justice, adding to the hopes of thousands of animal lovers who differed with the top court on the need to relocate dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR.