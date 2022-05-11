Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    #StoryForGlory: Hunt for the India's next big storytellers begins

    The top 12 storytellers will be awarded with placement opportunities and cash prizes

    Story For Glory Dailyhunt Adani Media Initiatives search for the India's next big storytellers begins
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    India's top local language content platform Dailyhunt and Adani Media Initiatives recently announced the launch of a nationwide talent hunt 'Story For Glory' to find India's next big storytellers. 

    Adani Media Initiatives is a platform supported by business conglomerate Adani Group. The four-month long programme launched on May 2 seeks applications under two categories -- video and written -- in Hindi or English. More languages will be included in recurring editions.

    Applicants can share a two-minute short video or a 500-word written article within the domain of current affairs, entertainment, economy, lifestyle, arts, culture, science and technology before May 28. 

    According to Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of AMG Media Networks Limited, "Through the #StoryForGlory initiative, Adani Media Initiatives is extremely pleased to be partnering with Dailyhunt, as we strive to give the storytellers of India the platform to share their stories. Technology has changed the way we consume and create content with the power now shifting back to the people to tell their stories in their own true and authentic way. Through this initiative, we aim at celebrating and catalysing this trend as we strive to shine a light on the storytellers of our country and provide them with the opportunity to grow their skills and tell the stories that make Bharat."

    In a statement, the organisers said that 20 content storytellers from the two categories would be on boarded by the jury to join an eight-week long fellowship. During the period, the storytellers will focus on their experiential learning and skill building to further enhance their storytelling and content rigour. 

    Further, they will undergo two weeks of a learning course with MICA, a leading media institute, and six weeks of live projects and mentorship with recognized media publishing firms. 

    The storytellers will then proceed to take part in the finale round where they will pitch their live projects and they will be assessed on their storytelling, content and journalistic rigour developed during the programme. 

    The top 12 storytellers will be awarded with placement opportunities and cash prizes

    Virendra Gupta, Founder of VerSe Innovation, said, "India is a powerhouse of talent, all we need is a way to tap into it. Thanks to the internet and digitalisation, creating content is now truly democratised. Any one with a vision of storytelling and the art of executing it can make a lasting impact on the audience. Through our #StoryForGlory initiative in partnership with Adani Media Initiatives, I think we have a wonderful opportunity to open doors for many such brilliant artists and provide them with a springboard to become future storytellers."

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
