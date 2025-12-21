Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar hailed the party's local body election performance as a 'new chapter' and a 'new sunrise'. Senior leader Prakash Javadekar termed the result a 'significant turning point' and a 'Gujarat moment' for the BJP.

A 'New Sunrise' for BJP in Kerala

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected local body representatives across Kerala, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said the party's performance in the local body elections marks the beginning of a new political chapter in the state.

Speaking at the Municipal Corporation office in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed happiness over the developments and termed the occasion a long-awaited moment for the party in Kerala. He said the support from the public reflects a growing acceptance of the BJP's development-oriented politics.

"We are all very happy. What we have been unable to do for so many years, we are able to do today. The people of Thiruvananthapuram have supported for 45 years, and hopefully today is the beginning of a new sunrise," Chandrasekhar said.

Highlighting the political significance of the local body election results, he said the BJP's consistent focus on development has resonated with voters. "We have been doing development politics in the state. Politics plays a major role in the local body elections. It is now clear that development is all that people want. This win is a collapse of LDA, and the fight in the assembly election is going to be between UDF and the NDA," he added.

A 'Gujarat Moment' for Kerala

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar also termed the result a significant turning point in Kerala politics. He said the party's progress in the state is the result of decades of sustained effort by its workers.

"We are very proud because this was the moment Kerala was waiting for. This is the beginning of a massive change in Kerala politics. Our party workers have worked for 45 years, and it is the result of their efforts," Javadekar said.

Drawing a comparison with Gujarat, Javadekar said the BJP's rise in Kerala could follow a similar trajectory. "... This is exactly the Gujarat moment for us, where we began our victory march from the local body elections, similar to Kerala. The BJP's campaign has paid off, and PM Modi's message has reached the people of Kerala very clearly. The BJP is progressing in Kerala, and we will achieve much more..." he added.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, the BJP's nominated councillors paid floral tributes at the Palayam martyrs' memorial. This was followed by a procession to the municipal corporation office, which was attended by several state and district-level party leaders.

State-wide Election Breakdown

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Breakthrough

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA last Saturday scripted history in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it has secured control of the corporation, ending the LDF's 40-year rule.

Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA secured 50, the LDF 29, the UDF 19, and two went to independent candidates.

BJP's victory comes as a shock to the Congress-led UDF and Left Parties, as the NDA continues to make inroads into their vote share, emerging as a third front in the state.

Last Year, BJP's Suresh Gopi secured victory in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

Grama and Block Panchayats

The Congress-led UDF emerged as the biggest winner in the heart of the battle, leading in 505 of the 941 Grama Panchayats as of 9 pm. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a setback, with a majority in only 340 Grama Panchayats. NDA led with 26, while AAP won three, according to the State Election Commission.

The AAP candidates who won in their respective wards are Beena Kurian (Ward 13, Karimkunnam Grama Panchayat), Sini Antony (Ward 16, Mullenkolly Grama Panchayat), and Smitha Luke (Ward 4, Uzhavoor Grama Panchayat).

However, the election wasn't just a simple binary. There was the intriguing drama of the Tie--64 Grama Panchayats hung in a suspenseful balance.

Moving up the hierarchy, the UDF also dominated the Block Panchayats, leading 79 out of the 152. LDF is leading 63 Block Panchayats, while a tie was witnessed at 10 Block Panchayats.

Municipalities and Corporations

The real surprise came in the high-stakes urban centres: the Municipalities and Corporations. In the 87 Municipalities, the UDF maintained its lead, winning 54. But the LDF, with 28, proved they could hold onto crucial urban pockets.

The battle for the 6 Corporations was the most dramatic. The UDF led 4, seizing control of a majority of the major cities. The LDF managed to get 1.

Overall, the BJP secured a modest 26 Grama Panchayats and two Municipalities, including the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. This single urban victory represented a significant, symbolic breakthrough, disrupting the traditional bipolar landscape.

Ward-Level Results

Additionally, in the ward elections, the UDF, led by the Congress, is ahead in 3155 wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is ahead in 2565 wards, while the NDA, spearheaded by the BJP, is ahead in 577 wards. Others have taken the lead in 532 wards. The updated figures indicate a significant advantage for the UDF relative to earlier trends, particularly in several urban and semi-urban pockets.