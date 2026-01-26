Tripura CM Manik Saha issued a stern warning, stating many in the state still don't understand the BJP and there's time to learn. He emphasized that no irregularities will be tolerated and cautioned those with a lingering 'underground' mentality.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha warned that "many in Tripura still do not understand what the BJP stands for," adding that "there is still time to understand the party." According to an official release, the Chief Minister emphasised that no irregularities will be tolerated within the party under any circumstances, and necessary instructions have been issued accordingly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Remarks at 'Mann Ki Baat' Event

Saha made the remarks while attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program at the Multi-Purpose Hall of Bishramganja in Sepahijala district on Sunday.

On the occasion, Saha said that everyone eagerly waits for the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat program on the last Sunday of every month. "Today was no exception. The Prime Minister spoke on various topics concerning the country and abroad. I am very happy that I have come to the Charilam Mandal together with you and listened to the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat," he added.

Focus on Tribals and Warning to Ex-Militants

Highlighting the BJP government's focus on tribal development, the Chief Minister stated, "All the demands of the tribals will be fulfilled. Many do not have the slightest understanding of the power of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. Even after coming back to normal life from the underground, the mentality of many has not changed," Saha said, as per the release.

The Chief Minister asserted that "the more obstacles come, the stronger the Bharatiya Janata Party will become." "Many do not have the slightest understanding of the power of our government. We want to be good with everyone, and we want to talk respectfully. We have made arrangements to bring those who were once underground into the mainstream. But the mentality they have after coming to normal life has remained the same. So I will tell them not to engage in too much trickery. We are still talking reasonably. One must remember that when you are going to throw stones from a glass house, you have to think at least ten times about where you are. So be very careful," he said.

Vision for a 'New and Developed Tripura'

The Chief Minister reiterated that many people in Tripura still do not understand what the Bharatiya Janata Party is, the release said.

"So, from today's platform, I will say that there is still time to understand the Bharatiya Janata Party. No irregularities will be tolerated in this party under any circumstances, and necessary instructions are being given accordingly. We are talking about building a new Tripura, and that is only possible through peace, logic, and dialogue. If there is any greatest leader in the world today, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When someone attacks, he gives a befitting reply. The best example of this is Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister is working toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047. For that purpose, we have also prepared the outline for a developed Tripura 2047," said Saha.

Saha further said that the tribals are now realising that no one will develop them except a national party like the Bharatiya Janata Party. "So they should understand this. We all want to be together. This government is committed to the development of the tribals," said Saha.

The Chief Minister was joined by BJP Pradesh General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Pradesh In-Charge of the Mann Ki Baat program Ratan Ghosh, Sepahijala District President Supriya Das Dutta, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, Charilam Mandal President Tapas Das, and other party leaders and workers. (ANI)