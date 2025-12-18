Three tourists, including two women and a child, died after their car fell into a 50-foot-deep pit near Bhowali in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The vehicle was en route to Kainchi Dham. The injured were rescued and are receiving medical treatment.

3 Tourists Dead in Kainchi Dham-Bound Car Accident

A car ferrying seven people who were going to the Kianchi Dham met with an accident and fell into a 50-foot-deep pit near Bhowali. According to the Police, three people have died, and the rest are undergoing medical treatment.

Bhavna, Sub-Inspector, SDRF, on Thursday detailed the tragic accident in the Nainital district of Nainital of Uttarakhand, where a car fell into a deep pit on the way to Kainchi Dham, claiming the lives of three out of seven tourists.

The vehicle carrying tourists from Bareilly to Kainchi Dham in Nainital plunged into a 50-foot-deep gorge. Two women and a child among the nine occupants of the vehicle died tragically at the scene.

"The car carrying seven people who were going to the Kianchi Dham...The vehicle fell into a 50-foot-deep pit near Bhowali...Three people have died, and the rest are undergoing medical treatment," Bhavna said.

After the accident, the locals immediately informed the police. The police and SDRF teams arrived at the spot, rescued the injured from the gorge, and sent them to a nearby primary health centre for treatment.

The families of the victims have been informed, and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination after the necessary formalities. Further details are awaited in the incident.

SDRF Rescues Three in Separate Truck Accident

Earlier, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued three people after a truck crashed into a ditch in Nainital. The incident occurred near the Lohali area of the Nainital district on December 3.

A local person informed the SDRF team about the incident on Tuesday, after which they immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment.

As per the official statement, the truck fell into a deep ditch of 200 meters.

Acting swiftly on the incident, the SDRF team rescued three injured individuals and admitted them to the hospital for further treatment.

An official statement from SDRF stated, "On December 3, 2024, SDRF was informed by a local person that a truck had fallen into a ditch near the Lohali area, for which the SDRF team is required for rescue. On the said information, the SDRF team immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment under the leadership of Chief Constable Naveen Kunwar."

"The SDRF team reached the spot and took immediate action, reached the said vehicle in a deep ditch about 200 meters below and 03 injured were brought to the main road through an alternative route on a stretcher and sent to the hospital by ambulance for proper treatment," it added.

