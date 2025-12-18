Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slammed the Centre over the National Herald case, urging withdrawal of the FIR. He alleged fund delays for state schemes were a diversion tactic to harass Rahul and Sonia Gandhi over the issue.

Shivakumar slams Centre, urges FIR withdrawal

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday slammed the centre over the National Herald case and urged authorities to withdraw the FIR lodged against Congress, adding that the "case was already being thrown out". Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, "See, National Herald case is already being thrown out, but again one FIR is there. It is better if they withdraw the FIR. Whatever FIR they filed in the Delhi police, it will be good for them; otherwise, only they can harass us, that's all."

Alleges fund delays a diversion tactic

Shivakumar alleged that central authorities deliberately delayed fund releases to divert attention from the National Herald case, saying, "They wanted to deviate as they know we are taking up the National Herald issue. They are harassing Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. We wanted to take the issue, so they blocked it with Gruha Lakshmi."

He further questioned the delay in fund allocation for other schemes, adding, "Why didn't they give Upper Bhadra Project money? Why didn't they give MNREGA money? Jal Jeevan Mission and MNREGA funds have not yet been disbursed. Not given money for our finances."

Shivakumar emphasised that his government has delivered welfare programs efficiently over the past 24 months, contrasting Karnataka's performance with other states. "Whatever we have spoken, we have delivered. What happened in Maharashtra? What happened in other states? They are not able to deliver anything. But here we have given in 24 months everything," he said.

BJP hits back, accuses Congress of 'creating anarchy'

Earlier today, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra launched a sharp attack on the Congress for staging a protest over the National Herald case, asserting that the High Court has not given a clean chit to the Gandhi family and accusing the party of attempting to create unrest by targeting constitutional bodies.

Speaking to ANI in Belagavi, Vijayendra said, "The High Court has not given a clean chit to the Gandhi family in the National Herald case. By protesting against the Election Commission and central agencies, the Congress party is trying to create anarchy in Karnataka and across the country. The desperate Congress party is trying to blame the central government." (ANI)