Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Kerala and Central governments of purposefully stalling development in Wayanad. In an emotional speech, she cited the stalled medical college as an example of wasted opportunities due to political friction.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra voiced deep-seated frustration over the limitations faced by opposition lawmakers, accusing both the State and Central governments of purposefully stalling development in Wayanad during an emotional address in her constituency on Tuesday.

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Governments Blamed for 'Painful' Bottleneck

Speaking to a large gathering in Mananthavady, the MP highlighted the "painful" reality of being unable to fulfill key promises, such as the long-awaited local medical college, due to political friction. She argued that the lack of cooperation from the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala and the BJP-led Centre has created a bottleneck for the people of Wayanad.

Speaking at a rally in Wayanad's Mananthavady, she added that for MLAs and MPs from opposition parties, it is extremely difficult and tragic to witness opportunities being wasted, as they watch critical projects languish despite their best efforts.

Wayanad Medical College a Key Grievance

She addressed the issue of the Wayanad Medical College, a project that has become a flashpoint for local grievances, emphasising that both she and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, hold a "deepest wish" to make the medical facility a reality for the people.

"I know that the most important thing for you (people) is the medical college, and every time we come in front of you, we make speeches, we talk about the medical college. My brother Rahul ji, I did, and it is our deepest wish to be able to make this into a reality. One of the greatest frustrations is this: we want to solve your problems, we want to be able to help you in so many ways, but we don't have government in the state, we don't have government in the centre, because of which everything we want to do becomes like a half measure for us," she said.

'Purposely Impeding Progress'

Priyanka Gandhi accused the State government of "purposely impeding" progress simply because the area is an opposition stronghold.

"MLAs, MPs from opposition parties, it becomes very, very difficult and tragic to see how wasted opportunities lie before us. State, we want to do something, but the state government doesn't let us. It is impeding purposely; they don't do something because it's our constituency. It is painful to see at one," said Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Vadra on Tuesday highlighted the challenges of addressing local issues in Wayanad, emphasising the critical role of cooperation from the state government and political will.

Speaking at Kalpetta ahead of the assembly elections on April 9, she said, "One of the biggest frustrations as your MP is seeing your problems and trying to resolve them, but without cooperation from the state and central government, it becomes very difficult for us to do our job effectively."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address comes as the Congress-led UDF gears up to contest the assembly elections in Kerala to be held in a single phase, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)