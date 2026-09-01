A social media post by startup founder Jasveer Singh has sparked a debate over India’s long-standing obsession with waking up early, challenging the belief that rising at dawn automatically signals discipline while sleeping longer is treated as a sign of laziness.

A social media post by startup founder Jasveer Singh has sparked a debate over India’s long-standing obsession with waking up early, challenging the belief that rising at dawn automatically signals discipline while sleeping longer is treated as a sign of laziness. Singh argued that Indian households have, over the years, turned sleep into a supposed character flaw while glorifying early rising as an accomplishment.

He pointed out that a child sleeping until 9 am may quickly be branded lazy, undisciplined or unambitious. However, someone waking up at 5 am after barely five hours of sleep can suddenly earn praise for being disciplined.

He wrote, "But if the same person wakes up at 5 AM after sleeping for five hours, suddenly everyone is impressed. Why? What exactly did he achieve by waking up at 5 AM? Nothing."

"Waking up early is not an achievement. Sleeping properly is more important than waking up early," Singh added.

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According to Singh, the misconception has been reinforced for generations by parents, teachers and familiar childhood sayings, "He who sleeps, loses."

He also highlighted how sleeping children are routinely disturbed in Indian homes, with curtains being pulled open, doors slammed, lights switched on and loud noises deliberately made to force them out of bed.

Singh questioned why the focus remains almost entirely on the time a child wakes up, rather than asking when they went to bed, how many hours they slept or whether their sleep was restful and uninterrupted.

In his view, this deep-rooted fixation on early mornings completely overlooks the body's actual need for adequate rest.

Singh wrote, "This obsession is stupid. Your body does not care about your parents' definition of discipline, it needs adequate sleep. Sleep affects your concentration, memory, mood, recovery, metabolism and overall health."

He further stressed that sleep plays a crucial role in concentration, memory, mood, recovery, metabolism and overall well-being.

Explaining the body's natural sleep cycle, Singh wrote, “Please understand this - Your body has its own sleep clock. Once it has had enough sleep, you naturally wake up. You cannot just keep sleeping because nobody disturbed you. Yet in Indian households, disturbing someone's sleep is treated as completely normal. Even today, millions of Indian kids face this every single day.”

Singh's post quickly triggered conversation online, with users sharing personal experiences and questioning the traditional equation between early rising and discipline.