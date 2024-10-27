Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra train station due to Diwali rush, 9 injured

The Gorakhpur Express is an unreserved train and over 1,000 passengers had arrived to board the 22-bogey train. Some passengers tried to board the coaches while the train was still in motion because of which two passengers were injured.

At least nine persons were injured in a stampede at Bandra Terminus Station in Mumbai on Sunday, said officials, adding that the incident occurred at 5.56 am on platform number one, ahead of the departure of Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. After being hurried to a hospital, all of the injured were given care. According to sources, two of the seven persons have suffered grave injuries, while the others are in stable condition.

Images from the Bandra Station showed a massive crowd of people, many of them injured and laying on the floor and benches. The injured were witnessed being helped onto stretchers by the Railway Police and other passengers.

The official named the injured as follows: Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19), Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), and Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40).

What led to the stampede?

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the stampede started as a result of the Diwali celebration rush. They said that a stampede resulted from the large number of people rushing to board train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Most of the people waiting to board the train at Bandra Terminus, according to reports, had no reservations and were excited to find seats as soon as the train came.

The Gorakhpur Express is an unreserved train and over 1,000 passengers had arrived to board the 22-bogey train. Some passengers tried to board the coaches while the train was still in motion because passengers were injured.

Regular trains to northern and western India stop at Bandra Terminus, also called Vandre Terminus, a railway terminus in Bandra, Maharashtra. It is one of five railway termini in Greater Mumbai and was built in the 1990s to relieve traffic at the main Mumbai Central station.

