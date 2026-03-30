Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, AIADMK's CT Chellapandian slammed the DMK manifesto, calling CM Stalin's 2,000 new promises 'false' and alleging that less than 25 of the 525 promises from 2021 were fulfilled by the ruling party.

AIADMK leader slams DMK manifesto as 'false promises'

Escalating the political war ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK leader and candidate from Thoothukudi, CT Chellapandian, on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on the DMK manifesto, alleging that Chief Minister MK Stalin has made "false promises" to mislead voters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reacting to the DMK's manifesto, Chellapandian said Stalin had made 2,000 promises now, but out of 525 promises in the 2021 Assembly elections, not even 25 were fulfilled, alleging the new assurances are false. "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has now given 2,000 promises. However, during the 2021 Assembly elections, he had given 525 promises, and not even 25 of them have been fulfilled. Now, the 2,000 promises he has announced are completely false promises. They have become accustomed to lying," he told ANI.

Alleges corruption and administrative failure

The AIADMK leader further accused the DMK government of administrative failure and corruption, citing local infrastructure issues in Thoothukudi as an example. "In Thoothukudi, on Pakkil Odai Road, a cement road was laid, but within a few years it was completely damaged, and now a tar road is being laid. This shows how dysfunctional their administration is. Corruption is rampant," he said.

Chellapandian also targeted senior DMK leaders at the state and local levels, accusing them of engaging in corrupt practices. He alleged that "just as the Karunanidhi family is involved in corruption at the state level, similarly, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan and her brother, who is the Mayor of Thoothukudi Corporation, are also engaging in severe corruption." "By explaining this to the people, the NDA alliance will certainly win," he added.

Attacks DMK on welfare timing and public safety

The AIADMK Thoothukudi candidate further alleged that welfare measures announced by the DMK were timed with elections. "Subsidies for fishermen were already provided during the AIADMK regime, and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had also provided them. But now, they are doubling the subsidy for the sake of elections. Similarly, Chief Minister MK Stalin has given Rs 2,000 to women this summer. In the past four years, this money was never given during the summer. Everything is being done for elections," Chellapandian said.

Chellapandian further said there is "administrative failure everywhere" and alleged "an increase in alcohol abuse and rising sexual harassment against women" under the DMK government.

"There is a situation where even a two-year-old child and an 80-year-old elderly person do not feel safe under the DMK rule," he added.

Recalls AIADMK's welfare initiatives

Recalling welfare initiatives under previous AIADMK governments, he credited former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for schemes such as free laptops and bicycles for students. He also pointed to his own contributions, stating that he had pushed for extending such benefits to vocational education students and for providing exam question papers in regional languages across states.

"The laptop scheme was given by Amma (Jayalalithaa), and it continued for four and a half years. Edappadiyar (Edappadi K Palaniswami) also continued it. They also provided free bicycles. In 2011, when I was serving as the Minister for Labour Welfare, I requested Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to provide laptops and bicycles to students who came to study vocational education. She asked me how many students there were in total. I told her there were about 15,000 students. She agreed, and after two days, during the budget grant, she ordered that students studying in ITIs should also be given laptops and bicycles. Similarly, for vocational education students, the exam question papers used to be available only in English and Hindi. But when I was the Union Labour Welfare Minister, I requested that they should be provided in the respective regional languages of each state. My request was accepted, and today, question papers are being provided in regional languages in all states because of my initiative," Chellapandian said.

DMK's 'Superstar Manifesto' promises

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled a "Superstar Manifesto" centred on women-led welfare ahead of the Assembly elections. The plan, built on six pillars--women, family, youth, farmers, infrastructure, and governance--places the Illathu Arasi scheme at its core, offering Rs 8,000 to eligible women for household appliances.

Key promises include doubling the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai to Rs 2,000 per month, expanding healthcare coverage to Rs 10 lakh, and increasing pensions to Rs 2,000. Youth-focused measures feature skill training with stipends, free laptops, and job creation through major investments, while farmers are assured higher procurement prices and free pump sets. The manifesto also highlights housing expansion, infrastructure upgrades, and digital governance reforms.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.