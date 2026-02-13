DMK's TKS Elangovan slammed BJP and AIADMK as 'destructive forces'. He said CM MK Stalin's advance payment of Rs 5,000 to women was a strategic move to preempt the opposition from creating trouble ahead of elections.

DMK labels BJP, AIADMK 'most destructive force'

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), alleging that they are "the most destructive force in the country". Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent announcement that Rs 3,000 was credited in advance along with a Rs 2,000 summer special package to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries, Elangovan said he acted strategically by advancing funds under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme to prevent any disruption ahead of the Assembly elections.

"BJP and AIADMK are the worst political parties in the country. Their intention is not to help people; they work for something else. For the next three months, they will create all kinds of trouble. So our leader thought ahead and gave the amount in advance so they cannot stop it," Elangovan told ANI.

'BJP practices divisive politics'

He further accused the BJP of divisive politics. "They want to make this nation a Hindu country. They want to create trouble between other religions. They are not for the welfare of the people. They want to build temples and demolish mosques. They are the most destructive force in the country. They don't respect the Constitution and will amend laws to suit their needs," he said.

Elangovan targets Palaniswami over poll promises

Targeting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Elangovan said Palaniswami had earlier criticised the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance promise made in the DMK's 2021 manifesto. "Edappadi was the first one to criticise this Rs 1,000 scheme. He said it was impossible. But after we started giving it, he now says he will pay Rs 2,000," Elangovan said, calling the DMK government's move proof of its commitment to women's welfare.

'BJP is anti-Tamil': Elangovan

He further alleged that if the BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu, the state's development and its standing in the country would be adversely affected. "If they come to power in Tamil Nadu, the entire development of Tamil Nadu, and Tamil Nadu's position in the country in the first place, will be spoiled. They are anti-Tamils; they don't want tamilians to be happy. So, this is a good scheme; our CM has understood the bad schemes of the BJP and AIADMK. He (MK Stalin) is a strategic leader, working for the people, who wants women of Tamil Nadu to come up in all aspects," Elangovan added.

Details of DMK's cash aid for women

Earlier in the day, Stalin announced that Rs 3,000 was credited as an advance payment for February, March and April under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, along with an additional Rs 2,000 as a summer special package, taking the total to Rs 5,000 per beneficiary this month. He also alleged that "some" were trying to block the grant, citing elections, but said his government acted in advance to ensure there was no interruption.

Stalin further promised that if voted back to power, the monthly assistance would be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 under "Dravidian Model 2.0".

AIADMK unveils counter-promises

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) recently unveiled a set of five election promises, including raising social security pensions from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 for senior citizens, elderly widows, unmarried elderly women, women abandoned by their husbands, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons.

Other promises made by the AIADMK include waiving education loans obtained from banks in order to safeguard the welfare of students and their parents, providing three free LPG cylinders per year to rice ration card holders, support for the traditional sport Jallikattu with compensation for injuries or deaths, and interest-free loans for women from minority communities to start self-employment ventures.

Tamil Nadu election landscape

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. The DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won 5, VCK won 4, and others won 8. The AIADMK won 66 seats in the elections.

The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress won 159 seats collectively, while the NDA won 75 seats. (ANI)