Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to India’s T20I squad after four years for the five-match New Zealand series. The veteran pacer’s recall under interim chief selector Pragyan Ojha has sparked excitement, with fans backing the ‘Swing King’ in seam-friendly conditions.

Indian veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar received the national recall after four years for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, which will begin on October 22. On Tuesday, the Pragyan Ojha-led selection committee picked a 16-member India squad for the away five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Pragyan Ojha is currently serving as an interim chief selector following Ajit Agarkar’s expiration of his tenure, which concluded on October 3, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications to fill a vacancy on a selection committee, paving the way for the former spinner to oversee the selection process.

India T20I side will continue to be led by Shreyas Iyer, with Tilak Varma serving as the vice-captain. Varun Chakravarthy was added to the squad, while young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his place in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the T20Is as part of his workload management.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes stunning return to India squad for NZ T20Is

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4-Year Wait Comes to an End

As the India squad was announced for the T20I series against New Zealand, the BCCI’s mention of ‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes a comeback to the T20I side’ on its official X handle (formerly Twitter) immediately caught the eyes of Indian cricket fans, who have been long waiting for the veteran pacer to make a return to the national setup.

The UP pacer’s last appearance for the Men in Blue was in the T20I series against New Zealand in 2022. Since then, he has been overlooked by the selection committee in order to give opportunities to other seamers, allowing the younger generation to take center stage. He was also part of the Team India that lost the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal to England.

Despite India's snub, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to perform in domestic cricket, the UP T20 League, and the IPL. Across two IPL seasons for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 36-year-old picked up 45 wickets, yet he was not included for the T20I series against South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, England, New Zealand, and the West Indies.

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Given the way selectors were looking at the future, keeping in mind the 2028 T20 World Cup, it seemed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to international cricket was far from a guarantee. However, the selection committee, led by interim chief Pragyan Ojha, made a surprising decision to add a veteran pacer to the squad.

Interestingly, Ojha and a fellow selector and former Indian teammate, RP Singh, were the ones who suggested Ishan Kishan’s return to international cricket, which eventually paid off magnificently, proving that backing seasoned acumen can revitalise a player's national career.

Bhuvneshwar’s Return to National Side Sparks Excitement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s recall to Team India for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand has sparked excitement on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts welcoming the veteran pacer’s return to the national setup after nearly four years.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed their excitement over Bhuvneshwar’s comeback, with several recalling his ability to swing the new ball and make early breakthroughs. While some celebrated the return of the ‘Swing King’, others backed the veteran pacer to make a strong impact in the seam-friendly conditions of New Zealand.

However, a few fans also expressed nostalgia over the UP pacer’s return, recalling his previous performances in New Zealand and his reputation as one of India’s most effective swing bowlers.

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In his T20I career, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 90 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers, at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96 in 87 matches.

In his international career, Bhuvneshwar has taken 294 wickets, including 10 four-wicket hauls and 7 fifers, at an average of 29.50 and an economy rate of 4.73 in 229 matches.

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