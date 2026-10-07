Former India coach Rahul Dravid praised Virat Kohli’s off-field personality, revealing his impressive mimicry skills and suggesting he could have a Bollywood career. Dravid, however, ruled out acting for himself while praising cricket-themed films like Lagaan.

Former Team India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid has offered fascinating insights into Virat Kohli’s personality off the field, explaining why the talismanic batter possesses natural traits to transition into a successful acting career once he hangs up his boots.

Virat Kohli might be a legendary batter, having conquered every format of the game with sheer grit and relentless passion while achieving and shattering multiple records along the way, but his dashing look and infectious charisma make him a standout personality. Kohli has a huge fan following not only for his batting brilliance but also for his vibrant energy and unmistakable flair.

Having featured in multiple advertisements as part of his endorsement deals with brands, the 37-year-old has already proved his comfort in front of the camera, often being compared to Bollywood stars with his striking screen presence.

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‘Kohli Has Tremendous Mimic Ability’

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid played together for Team India before transitioning into player-coach dynamics, sharing a close bond that gives Dravid a unique perspective on the star batter's playful and observant side away from the intense spotlight of international cricket.

Speaking on BCC Asian Network, the former India head coach was asked which of his former teammates would be best suited for a career in Bollywood, prompting a thoughtful and amusing response from the veteran tactician. Dravid picked Kohli as one of the top choices, given his unmatched knack for mimicry and sharp observation of people.

He also added that Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, who is a Bollywood actress, can provide him with some tips, giving him a ready-made mentor right at home.

“I think Virat has got a tremendous ability to mimic. He mimics people really well. He doesn’t do it very often nowadays, but I remember him as a young kid coming into the team when we were all seniors and, like, his ability to mimic people was absolutely superb. And he has done so many ad films. He is pretty much a pro at it.” Dravid said.

“Of course, I am sure Anushka can give him some tips,” he added.

In fact, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s first encounter was during an ad shoot, which sparked a high-profile romance that ultimately led to their fairytale wedding in December 2017, bringing full circle the connection between cricket, advertising, and the silver screen.

‘Not Making Fool of Myself’

Rahul Dravid was asked whether he would ever consider trying his hand at acting himself, to which the former captain firmly chuckled, stating that he doesn’t want to make a fool out of himself as he knows what his strengths are.

“No. I know what my strengths are. I'm not making a fool of myself,” the former India coach added.

When asked about favourite movies, Rahul chose Lagaan, 83, and Ghomaar, praising Aamir Khan's period sports drama as a truly fantastic cinematic masterpiece.

“Lagaan, I thought, was really good. It was a fantastic film.” Rahul concluded.

Rahul Dravid served as Team India head coach from November 2021 to July 2024, culminating in India's triumphant T20 World Cup victory in Barbados before stepping down from the role.

In his illustrious international career, Dravid amassed 24064 runs, including 48 centuries and 145 fifties, at an average of 45.57 in 504 matches.

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