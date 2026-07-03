DMK president MK Stalin criticised the arrest of former minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, alleging the TVK-led government was using police to target the opposition while ignoring serious crimes like gang rape involving a TVK MLA.

Stalin Criticises Arrest, Alleges 'Police Raj'

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday criticised the arrest of former Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, alleging that the TVK-led government was using the police to target opposition leaders while ignoring more serious issues.

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In a post on X, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister alleged that Radhakrishnan was arrested while inspecting development works in his constituency on the allegation that he had made defamatory remarks against the Chief Minister. "The 'Take Diversion' government has arrested former minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, alleging that he defamed the Chief Minister while he was carrying out inspection work. What was the urgency to arrest a person who was engaged in public service and inspecting works in his constituency?" Stalin said.

Questions Government's Selective Action

He further accused the Chief Minister of running a "police raj" in a "cinematic action style" and questioned the government's selective approach, asking why authorities had failed to act on a woman's complaint alleging gang rape by a legislator from another party while moving swiftly in Radhakrishnan's case. Stalin also claimed that the government had failed to curb murders, robberies and crimes against women across Tamil Nadu, and questioned whether arresting opposition legislators reflected the government's promise of change. "Why has the 'Pure Power' administration--which has taken no action so far on the complaint filed by a gang-rape survivor against the TVK MLA from Srivaikuntam--failed to show similar urgency in that case? Is this the kind of change offered by a government that, while incapable of preventing murders, robberies, and sexual crimes against women across Tamil Nadu, is instead busy inducting MLAs from other parties?" Stalin asked.

He further said that if people were to be arrested over allegations of defamation, several ministers in the present government would also face similar action. "The Chief Minister believes he can bide his time by retaining his seat through horse-trading--without delivering any benefits to the people who voted for him--and by arresting the opposition parties that criticise him," Stalin said, adding, "Arrogance leads to destruction!"

High Court Rejects Bail Plea

Earlier in the day, former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested by police in connection with a defamation case after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the former minister in a case registered over his alleged defamatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a DMK public meeting held at Athoor in Thoothukudi district on June 20.

While dismissing the plea, the court observed that Tamil Nadu has been governed by leaders from the film industry since 1967 and questioned the nature of the speech allegedly made by the former minister. According to police, Radhakrishnan had visited the Athoor Town Panchayat, which falls under the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, to inspect development works. During the visit, he inspected the Town Panchayat office and the newly constructed office building. Soon after completing the inspection, police intercepted Radhakrishnan as he came out of the premises. He was escorted from his vehicle and taken away in a police vehicle before being shifted to the office of the Superintendent of Police for questioning.

Protests Erupt in Athoor

The arrest triggered protests by DMK workers present at the spot. Party workers raised slogans against the police and staged a road blockade, leading to tension in the Athoor area. Police personnel were deployed to control the situation and restore normal traffic.

The case against Radhakrishnan was registered on charges of defamation and allegedly inciting conflict over remarks made during the public meeting in Athoor. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)