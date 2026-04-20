TN CM MK Stalin condemned the Income Tax action on TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai's residence as a BJP conspiracy. Selvaperunthagai alleged he was confined and blocked from his political duties, calling the move politically motivated.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday hit out at the BJP over actions of the Income Tax officials at TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai's residence, accusing them of "resorting to atrocities to suppress opposition" ahead of the Assembly polls in the State.

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In a post on X, Stalin sternly condemned the IT action against the TNCC chief, calling it a "conspiracy." The CM alleged that the BJP is working under the "fear of defeat" and affirmed a befitting response in the polls. "Strong Condemnation of the Conspiracy to Silence TNCC President Brother Selva Perunthagai's Campaign! Forgetting that India is a democratic nation, with just 48 hours left for the election campaign to conclude, the BJP government, united in the fear of defeat, is resorting to atrocities to suppress the opposition. The people of Tamil Nadu will give a fitting response to this," CM Stalin wrote in the post. தமிழ்நாடு காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டித் தலைவர் சகோதரர் செல்வப்பெருந்தகை அவர்களது பரப்புரையை முடக்க நினைக்கும் சதிக்குக் கடும் கண்டனம்! இந்தியா ஒரு ஜனநாயக நாடு என்பதை மறந்து, தேர்தல் பிரசாரம் முடிவடைய இன்னும் 48 மணிநேரம் கூட இல்லாத நிலையில், எதிர்க்கட்சியினரை முடக்க, தோல்வி பயத்தில் ஒன்றிய… https://t.co/wMnxshlze9 — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 20, 2026

TNCC Chief Alleges 'Unlawful Confinement'

K Selvaperunthagai earlier alleged that the Income Tax Department officials conducted raids at his residence and "under the pretext of a 'search', unlawfully confined me within the Sriperumbudur Assembly Constituency, effectively preventing me from discharging my political duties and engaging with the people."

He said that due to the actions of "Hindi-speaking" Income Tax Department officials outside his Sriperumbudur residence, he could not attend and coordinate his political duties as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in the State for campaigning. The action was carried out under the pretext of a search operation, he said in a post on X and termed it politically motivated.

He further alleged that IT had conducted searches at the residences of his friends and relatives, as well as at the house of DMK functionary Paddai Manogar. He termed these actions as "unjust" and condemned them strongly.

'Politically Motivated Action'

The TN state Congress chief further accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of misusing the central agencies.

Speaking with ANI, he said that from last night, "around 10 to 15 Hindi-speaking officials who didn't know Tamil" had gathered outside his house and remained there even after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's flight departed. He stated that he was unable to attend and coordinate the programme of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi due to their presence outside his residence. According to him, the officials continued to stay outside his residence from this morning as well, termed the situation "highly condemnable."

Selvaperunthagai further alleged that He asserted that no amount of searches, disturbance, or threats would shake them, adding that they would "continue to stand firm for the people." He said that in a democracy, all candidates must be allowed to campaign freely without any form of intimidation or threat.

'Attack on Foundational Principles of Democracy'

"Such blatant misuse of authority is an attack on the foundational principles of democracy, where free movement, free speech, and fair political engagement must be protected. When institutions meant to uphold the law are used to serve political ends, it undermines public trust and erodes the integrity of our democratic system. I strongly condemn this politically motivated action and reaffirm my commitment to stand firm against such attempts to suppress democratic voices. No amount of intimidation can deter us from our duty to serve the people and uphold the values of justice, fairness, and democracy," the Tamil Nadu Congress chief posted on X. (ANI)