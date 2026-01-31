CM MK Stalin praised Sivaganga's legacy of resistance and valour. He inaugurated projects worth ₹2,560 crore, distributed welfare aid, highlighted the achievements of his Dravidian Model government, and criticised the Union government and AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday recalled Sivaganga's rich legacy of Tamil civilisation, valour and sacrifice, stating that the district symbolises resistance, freedom and social justice. Addressing a public function, he referred to the Keeladi archaeological findings as evidence that Tamil civilisation had flourished in the region thousands of years ago.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Paying tribute to freedom fighters, including Muthu Vaduganatha Thevar, Velu Nachiyar, Vellachi Nachiyar, the Maruthu brothers and revolutionary Kuyili, the Chief Minister said their sacrifices continued to inspire Tamil society. "Sivaganga is a land that turned sacrifice into strength," he said.

Development Projects and Welfare Measures

During his visit, Stalin inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 49 completed projects worth ₹2,560 crore and 28 new projects worth ₹13.36 crore, besides distributing welfare assistance worth ₹205 crore to 15,453 beneficiaries.

He inaugurated new buildings at the Chettinad Agricultural College and Research Institute at Kanadukathan and a Government Law College at Kazhanivasal in Karaikudi taluk, constructed at a cost of ₹100 crore to accommodate 1,300 students. An auditorium at the agricultural college was named after Bharat Ratna Dr C Subramaniam, former Union Agriculture Minister.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated combined drinking water schemes worth ₹2,119.07 crore, covering 2,452 rural habitations, 11 panchayat unions, eight municipalities and three municipal corporations in the district. A Mini TIDEL Park built at a cost of ₹32 crore was also opened.

'Dravidian Model' in Sivaganga

He listed district-wise benefits under the Dravidian Model government. Stalin said 2.38 lakh women in Sivaganga district receive ₹1,000 per month under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. Under the Pudhumai Penn scheme, 8,469 girl students receive monthly assistance, while 6,076 boys benefit under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme.

Loans worth ₹855 crore were provided to women self-help groups. Over 12 lakh people benefited from the "Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam" scheme, while 1.34 lakh people were covered under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. He added that 37,000 schoolchildren receive a nutritious breakfast daily under the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. Further, 62,000 senior citizens receive old-age pensions, 50,000 pattas were issued over four years, crop loans were extended to 24,969 farmers, free electricity connections were provided to 3,822 farmers, and consecration ceremonies were conducted at 65 temples.

Criticism of Union Government

Criticising the Union BJP government, Stalin said the dilution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would severely impact rural livelihoods and reiterated Tamil Nadu's demand for its continuation with full funding.

Launching a sharp attack on the Union government, Stalin said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was being weakened and replaced with a new programme without financial assurance. He said Tamil Nadu had passed a resolution in the Assembly demanding continuation of the original scheme.

Stalin said that despite allegations by the Governor that investments were moving out of Tamil Nadu, the Union Government's own economic report had praised the State for industrial growth, job creation and women-centric employment schemes. "The Prime Minister and the Governor should read their own government's report," he said.

Stalin Targets AIADMK

Criticising the AIADMK, Stalin said the party had failed to fulfil its election promises during its tenure. He cited unimplemented projects announced in the 2011 and 2016 manifestos, including coastal road projects, aeroparks, free mobile phones and Wi-Fi facilities.

DMK's Governance Philosophy

Reiterating the DMK's governance philosophy, he said, "DMK does what it promises and promises only what it can deliver." Dravidian Model government had delivered on free bus travel for women, assured pension for government employees and major welfare schemes, Stalin said, "People's happiness is my happiness. Tamil Nadu's growth is my joy. Together, we will win. (ANI)