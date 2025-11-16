TN CM MK Stalin, on National Press Day, praised journalists who defy the 'authoritarianism of the Union BJP government.' He asserted that while other institutions may be captured, the press must remain a force to keep democracy alive.

Stalin Hails Press for Defying 'Authoritarianism'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday marked National Press Day by emphasising the critical role of a free and independent press in safeguarding democratic values. He hailed journalists who, according to him, have refused to "bow to the authoritarianism of the Union BJP government" and continue to highlight issues related to governance, corruption, and public accountability.

"In any democracy, institutions may be bent or captured by those in power, but the press must remain the force that keeps democracy alive. On National Press Day, I commend every journalist who refuses to bow to the authoritarianism of the Union BJP government and continues to expose its failures, its acts of corruption and its deceit with courage," the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.

History and Significance of National Press Day

National Press Day, observed annually on November 16, commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI) in 1966 and underscores the significance of a free, responsible, and ethical press in a democratic society. The PCI was established under the Indian Press Council Act, 1965. The 1965 Act was later repealed in 1975, and a new Act was subsequently enacted. Under this new legislation, the Press Council of India was reconstituted in 1979.

Established as an independent body, the PCI's primary role is to ensure that the press maintains high standards of journalism while remaining free from external influences. The idea for the Council was first proposed by the First Press Commission in 1956, which emphasised the need to protect press freedom and promote ethical reporting.

National Awards for Excellence in Journalism

On this day, the National Awards for Excellence in Journalism are also awarded, honouring the outstanding contributions in print media. Presented annually on National Press Day, these awards recognise exceptional journalists across various fields, with the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award serving as the highest honour. (ANI)