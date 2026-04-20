TN CM MK Stalin, campaigning with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai, accused the BJP-led Centre of jailing the Delhi CM on fabricated charges. He said Kejriwal proved his innocence and lauded his governance, vowing a DMK 2.0 for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday campaigned in the Pulianthope area of Chennai alongside former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing the gathering, Stalin targeted the Centre and said that Kejriwal was imprisoned based on "fabricated charges" but later proved his innocence through the Courts, signalling to the Delhi Excise Policy Case. "Arvind Kejriwal has come to Tamil Nadu to seek votes in support of the DMK alliance. The BJP had foisted a false corruption case against Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal was imprisoned based on fabricated charges, but later proved his innocence through the courts. DMK government would return to power, promising a 2.0 version of governance in Tamil Nadu," the DMK Chief said.

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The Delhi excise policy case relates to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Several AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, have been named as accused in the case. However, the Rouse Avenue court on February 27 discharged Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha and all other accused persons in the excise policy case. The court said that there is no evidence to proceed further against the accused persons.

Stalin Praises Delhi's Education Reforms

Further, CM Stalin also lauded Kejriwal's governance model in Delhi, particularly in the education sector. He said he had personally visited Delhi to understand the reforms and was impressed by the transformation. "After witnessing the changes, we implemented similar initiatives in Chennai, including the establishment of over 100 smart classrooms," Stalin said.

Kejriwal Campaigns for DMK Alliance

Expressing confidence in his government, Stalin asserted that the DMK would return to power, promising a "2.0" version of governance in Tamil Nadu. He also welcomed Kejriwal, saying, "I welcome my dear brother Arvind Kejriwal." Kejriwal is in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the DMK. He is slated to hold a rally on Tuesday also.

AAP has not put up any candidate for the Assembly poll race, choosing to support the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) instead.

Tamil Nadu Election Overview

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 with results scheduled to be announced on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.