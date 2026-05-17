NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar lauded Srinagar as a safe city for women, announcing a 'Shakti Samvaad' to draft a six-month action plan for women's development and raise awareness on new central government labour codes for workplace equality.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar lauded Srinagar as a safe and progressive environment for female advancement, announcing that the commission will use its flagship "Shakti Samvaad" platform in the city to draft a six-month action plan for women's development.

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Rahatkar emphasised that the region's cultural richness, coupled with its peaceful atmosphere, makes it an ideal destination for travel and a thriving hub for expanding economic and social opportunities for women.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Srinagar is a very beautiful part of our country. We say that one India is the best Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The culture of Srinagar is very beautiful. We should experience and see all that. There is a lot of safety here. We can travel here without any tension. We are getting a lot of opportunities for women here. It is very important to introduce our country to everyone. That is why we are here at Srinagar. Srinagar is a place that always pushes women forward. We are very happy to be here. There is a lot of work to be done here. There is a women's program. We have travelled a lot to Srinagar. What we have thought about Shakti Samvaad is what we will work on for the next six months."

New Awareness Campaigns and Labour Codes

Rahatkar said that the commission's top leadership convened in Srinagar to roll out awareness campaigns on two to three new key areas, including the central government's four new labour codes designed to guarantee workplace respect, security, and equality for women. "We have thought about this. The chairperson, members and member secretary of the National Women's Commission have come here. This time, we have decided to work on two or three new topics. We work very well on the POSH Act. Right now, we are raising awareness about the POSH Act through all the commissions. There are two or three new topics. The Indian government has brought four new labour codes. These four labour codes will give women respect, security and equality. We have had a very good discussion about this," she added.

Fostering Cultural Connection

Expressing cultural connection to the region, Rahatkar praised Kashmir as a safe and beautiful part of India, noting that the visit aims to foster closer bonds with the local land and its prominent women. "Kashmir looks very safe. It looks very good. The biggest thing is that it is such a beautiful state. It is our own state. We feel very close to Kashmir. We feel close to the land of Kashmir. We feel close to the women of Kashmir. We feel very close to the prominent women of Kashmir. When we go to a different region, we get to know the culture. Along with that, there is a connection. There is a love for Kashmir," she said.

Union Minister Attends Program

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also attended the National Commission for Women program held in Srinagar. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The National Commission for Women has decided to conduct a program in Jammu and Kashmir, following a similar initiative in Delhi, with the aim of bringing the women's commission directly to the doorsteps of women, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir."