Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Incubation and Innovation Centre at NID, Gandhinagar. He highlighted that creativity, innovation, and design are key for global leadership, crediting PM Narendra Modi's vision for this focus.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that in the 21st century, creativity, innovation and design are the key factors that can enable a nation to stay ahead in global competition.

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Speaking at the launch function of the Incubation and Innovation Centre at the National Institute of Design (NID) in Gandhinagar on Sunday, he said that NID has become a "living symbol of India's creativity owing to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He further said that the newly launched Incubation and Innovation Centre at NID will become a new milestone and encourage designers as well.

He added that under the Prime Minister's vision, design is no longer just a subject, but an invaluable component of campaigns such as 'Make in India', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and 'Viksit Bharat'.

NID: A Global Brand for Innovation

Calling every NID student an innovator, the Chief Minister said that NID is not merely an institution for youth but has emerged as a global brand. Its students are providing new direction to the world by integrating Indian culture, traditions and modernity. Therefore, this newly built Incubation and Innovation Centre will prove to be the right project at the right place.

Gujarat's Commitment to Youth and Startups

The Chief Minister stated that the state government remains fully committed to encouraging the talent, innovation and creativity of the youth. He further said that entrepreneurship and enterprise are deeply rooted in the DNA of the people of Gujarat, and as a result, nearly 16,000 startups are currently operational in the state. Owing to this, Gujarat has received the 'Best Performer State' award.

PM Modi's Vision for Design and Education

Patel said that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, educational institutions across the country have become hubs of excellence and innovation.

Referring to a significant occasion, he noted that soon after assuming office as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ensured the passage of the 'National Institute of Design Act, 2014' in Parliament as the very first bill. Owing to this historic legislation, NID was granted the status of an 'Institute of National Importance.'

He further said NID has acquired a strong institutional framework. While only 35 students were graduating from NID in 2000, the number has risen to over 400 by 2025.

The CM also referred to the Prime Minister's call from the ramparts of the Red Fort: 'Design in India, Design for the World,' stating that he has envisioned making India the design hub of the world.

Startup India Revolution and 'Techade'

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi has resolved to make the current decade of the 21st century India's 'Techade' and launched the Startup India programme to connect the youth with this vision. The programme has now turned into a revolution. A decade ago, there were fewer than 500 startups in the country, whereas today nearly 2 lakh startups are operational.

The CM also expressed confidence that NID's Incubation and Innovation Centre will become an important platform in developing designs ranging from chip to ship.