BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal attacked the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government over the hijab row, calling it 'appeasement.' He warned of contempt of court and said Hindu students would be urged to wear saffron shawls in response.

Yatnal slams govt on hijab, saffron shawl row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government over its stance on the hijab and saffron shawl issue, alleging that the move amounts to "appeasement". He warned that any action taken while the matter is pending before the Supreme Court could amount to contempt of court.

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"The matter is currently before the court. Until the Supreme Court gives its decision, taking any such step could amount to contempt of court. Siddaramaiah is doing this only to please Muslims while the matter is pending before the Supreme Court," Yatnal told reporters while referring to CM Siddaramaiah.

He further said that if such decisions are taken, Hindu students would also be encouraged to wear saffron shawls and apply a tilak. "If this is their thinking regarding the hijab issue, then we will also urge Hindu students to wear saffron shawls and apply a tilak. We will see what action is taken. We are also prepared now," he said.

Targeting the state government, Yatnal said allowing hijab while restricting saffron shawls amounted to appeasement politics. He also informed that he would distribute saffron shawls when schools reopen.

Questioning the government's authority on the issue, the BJP MLA asked, "Who has given them the authority to impose a ban on saffron shawls? Wearing a saffron shawl is our right. It is our religion. I call upon all parents to apply a tilak and make their children wear saffron shawls while sending them to school," he added.

The remarks come after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 14 clarified the state government's decision to withdraw the February 5, 2022, order banning religious attire in educational institutions, stating that the revised guidelines permit not only the Hijab but also other traditionally worn religious symbols such as the sacred thread (Janivara), Rudraksha and Shiva beads. The Chief Minister said students would be allowed to wear "limited traditional and faith-based symbols" along with prescribed uniforms in educational institutions up to Class 12.

Backs PM Modi's appeal to save foreign exchange

On a separate issue related to PM Modi's seven appeals to the nation to save energy, Yatnal also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce gold purchases and fuel consumption, saying it would help the country save foreign exchange amid global uncertainty. "This is not personal. For the sake of the country's interest, we must support Modi. There is no good atmosphere. There is fear of war. That is why we should not buy gold," he added.

Welcoming the Prime Minister's appeal, he said, "The Prime Minister has appealed to the people of India at a time when the global atmosphere is not good and there is a situation of conflict across the world. He has requested people to stop buying gold and reduce the use of petrol and diesel. This will help the country save a large amount of foreign exchange."

Plans for new political outfit

Yatnal also spoke about plans for a new political outfit in the state, saying he would travel across assembly constituencies and consult Hindu groups before taking a final call. "I will visit every assembly constituency, hold discussions with Hindus, and collect information. After that, if the Hindus in the JCB belt unite, our party will come to power," he said. (ANI)