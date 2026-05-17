Haryana Minister Anil Vij slammed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's jibe at PM Modi's foreign trip. Vij said the PM is abroad for the country's work, unlike those who travel for leisure, and asked if Mann wanted India's diplomatic work to stop.

'PM On Country's Work, Not Leisure': Anil Vij Slams Bhagwant Mann

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Sunday rebuked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's remarks on PM Modi's foreign visit, saying that the Prime Minister has gone abroad for the country's work. "Bhagwant Mann should pour oil in his ears and clean them properly. The Prime Minister had said this about those who go abroad for leisure, just as Rahul Gandhi does. The Prime Minister has gone abroad solely for the country's work," Vij said.

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Questioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's logic, the Haryana Minister asked if the opposition wanted India's global diplomatic engagements to grind to a halt. "Does Bhagwant Mann want the country's work to stop? Does he mean that we shouldn't go abroad even for the nation's business? Should we just sit at home?" Vij remarked.

Mann Questions PM's Austerity Appeal

Earlier on Saturday, Mann questioned Prime Minister Modi's austerity appeal, saying why can't he work from home? "First and foremost, the Prime Minister should avoid his foreign tours. Where is he right now? He has gone to the Netherlands; he is visiting three or four countries. He appeals to the people not to go abroad, yet he himself has gone abroad. Do not buy gold; avoid foreign travel; work from home. Why can't the Prime Minister work from home? The war is taking place elsewhere, yet restrictions are being imposed right here in our country. Why were restrictions not imposed in other nations? Why did Nepal--or any other country--not do this? During the elections, there was no problem, but now the elections are over," he said.

Mann Criticises Centre Over NEET-UG Irregularities

Earlier on May 15, Bhagwant Mann criticised the Centre over alleged irregularities and paper leak incidents linked to NEET-UG 2026, calling it a "failure of government" and questioning the integrity of the examination system.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said, "This is a failure of the government. The future of crores of students was on the line. "

He further alleged repeated lapses in handling exam-related fraud cases, saying, "This is not the first time this has happened... CBI arrests a few people. Then those people are released on bail. Then they leak papers again. A paper leak mafia is working. (ANI)