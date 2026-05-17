Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attended Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary celebrations in Ambala, announcing a research chair at Kurukshetra University, the renaming of a college, and a grant for the Rajput Hostel.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday attended the state-level celebrations as the chief guest marking the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, and announced a series of major initiatives, including setting up a dedicated research chair at Kurukshetra University. The high-profile event, held in Ambala, also witnessed the presence of Mizoram Governor General (Retd) V.K. Singh.

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Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saini paid rich tributes to the iconic warrior, calling it his "absolute good fortune" to be part of the celebrations. He added that the venue at the Shahzadpur Anaj Mandi had transformed into a "pilgrimage of patriotism" for the day.

CM Saini on Maharana Pratap's Legacy

"We all know, Maharana Pratap was born at a time when the Indian society was shrouded in a dense cloud of injustice and oppression. At that time, India's glorious culture was being systematically dismantled...Maharana Pratap stood as an unparalleled exemplar of courage, prowess, and valour", he said.

"Born in 1540 at the Chittorgarh Fort to Maharana Udai Singh, his historic battle against Akbar's forces at Haldighati in 1576 remains an inspiration for the entire world even today," CM Saini said.

Emphasising the core values of the legendary ruler, the Chief Minister said that Maharana Pratap, along with his loyal elephant Ramprasad and legendary horse Chetak, teaches the world that sacrifice is the ultimate bravery when it comes to defending the nation, religion, and self-respect.

"Great personalities like Maharana Pratap were born into the brave Rajput community. The word 'Rajput' is not merely an indicator of a caste, but it is a symbol of justice and truth," the Chief Minister remarked.

Linking historical valour to modern-day grit, Saini recalled that the nation recently marked the anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor', where the Indian Armed Forces taught a stern lesson to terrorists who targeted unarmed civilians in Pahalgam.

Statue Unveiled, Major Initiatives Announced

During the event, Chief Minister Saini unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap at the Shahzadpur site, stating that the location will serve as a source of inspiration, teaching patriotism and courage to coming generations for centuries.

New Initiatives for Education and Research

Making major announcements on the occasion, the Chief Minister declared that a Maharana Pratap Study Centre and a dedicated research chair would be established at Kurukshetra University. Furthermore, he announced that the Government Girls College in the region would be renamed after Maharani Padmavati and sanctioned a financial grant of ₹31 lakh for the Rajput Hostel. (ANI)