At least nine people died and several were injured in a tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam, AP. Top leaders expressed grief, and PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, that claimed atleast nine lives and left several injured.

In a post shared on X, the Vice President said, "Deeply pained by the tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Kashibugga in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. The loss of lives in this unfortunate incident is extremely distressing. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured." Deeply pained by the tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Kashibugga in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. The loss of lives in this unfortunate incident is extremely distressing. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy… — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 1, 2025

Leaders Express Condolences, Announce Ex-Gratia

Earlier today, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, expressed her deepest condolences over the stampede at the Srikakulam temple. In a post shared on X, President Murmu said, "Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the victims and announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be offered to the kin of the victims. The injured individuals will also be provided with Rs. 50,000. "Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda also condoled the deaths of at least nine people in the incident. "The tragic stampede incident at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh, which resulted in the loss of devotees' lives, has deeply shaken my heart. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray that the injured recover swiftly. I hope that God grants strength and courage to each and every person affected by this tragedy," Nadda posted on X in Telugu.

State Government Responds, Assures Support

Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to ensure strict crowd management in temples across the state, particularly on spiritually significant days, to prevent such tragedies in the future. "The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us. The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them," he said in a post on X.

Inquiry Initiated into Cause of Stampede

According to officials, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga is a private temple, not registered under the endowments department. The temple reportedly had only a single entry and exit point, causing heavy congestion as a large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi. Officials added that the organisers had not obtained the required permissions for the event. The heavy rush led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. Several injured devotees were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities have begun an inquiry into the incident. (ANI)