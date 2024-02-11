Sri Lanka and Mauritius embrace UPI, RuPay: PM Modi set for 'historic' digital connectivity launch

Highlighting India's position as a Fintech innovator and leader in Digital Public Infrastructure, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasized Prime Minister Modi's commitment to sharing developmental experiences and innovations with partner countries.

In a significant move towards enhancing digital connectivity, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services are scheduled to launch in Sri Lanka and Mauritius on Monday at 1 pm. Additionally, RuPay card services will be introduced in Mauritius, marking a historic moment that will witness the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth via video conferencing.

The initiative aims to provide UPI settlement services for Indian nationals traveling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius, as well as for Mauritian nationals traveling to India. Simultaneously, the extension of RuPay card services in Mauritius will empower Mauritian banks to issue cards based on the RuPay mechanism, facilitating card usage for settlements in both India and Mauritius.

India's strong cultural and people-to-people ties with Sri Lanka and Mauritius are expected to benefit a broad spectrum of individuals, providing a faster and seamless digital transaction experience.

As part of India's global digital outreach, on February 7, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain collaborated with ICICI Bank and SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC to establish a digital fee collection kiosk.

This self-service touch-screen kiosk enables approximately 340,000 Indians residing in Bahrain to conveniently pay through debit and credit cards for various services, including passport renewal, attestation, marriage registration, and birth registration. This move aligns with India's commitment to leveraging technology for the ease and convenience of its citizens abroad.