    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle in Jhabua, says 'BJP alone will cross 370 seats'

    Expressing confidence in the BJP, PM Modi declared that the party alone would secure 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. He clarified that his visit to Jhabua was not a campaign but a gesture of gratitude and service to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 11) kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua. Addressing a rally in this tribal-dominated district, PM Modi urged voters to ensure an additional 370 votes in each booth compared to the last elections, aiming for a significant victory with 370 Lok Sabha seats, surpassing the party's 2019 achievement of 303 seats.

    Expressing confidence in the BJP, PM Modi declared that the party alone would secure 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. He clarified that his visit to Jhabua was not a campaign but a gesture of gratitude and service to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

    Dismissing speculation about starting the Lok Sabha battle from Jhabua, he emphasized his role as a "sevak" or servant.

    PM Modi took the opportunity to criticize the Congress, accusing them of remembering villages, the poor, and farmers only during elections. He emphasized that for the BJP, the tribal community is not just a vote bank but a source of pride for the nation.

    The significance of PM Modi's tribal outreach campaign in Madhya Pradesh lies in the state having the six highest Lok Sabha seats reserved for tribals. During his visit to Jhabua, the Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7,550 crore.

    As PM Modi sets the tone for the BJP's election campaign, his emphasis on gratitude, service, and inclusive development resonates in the tribal heartland of Madhya Pradesh.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 3:21 PM IST
