Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav raised concerns about ethanol-blended fuel potentially damaging vehicle engines and called for a policy to protect consumers. Her remarks contrast with the Centre's push for ethanol to reduce oil import dependence.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Monday raised concerns over the use of ethanol-blended fuel, questioning its potential impact on vehicle engines and seeking clarity from the government on safeguards for consumers. Speaking to reporters on the issue, Yadav said that while the government is promoting ethanol-mixed fuel, there are apprehensions regarding possible "damage" to the engines of vehicles. "The government is advising the use of ethanol-mixed fuel, but ethanol can potentially damage the engines of vehicles. Who will compensate for the damage?" she said.

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She further stressed the need for a structured policy to ensure that citizens do not face inconvenience or financial loss. "I believe that the government should ensure that people do not suffer by creating a systematic policy," she added.

Government's Push for Ethanol Blending

Her remarks come amid the Centre's push to increase the use of ethanol-blended fuel as part of efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and promote cleaner energy alternatives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted that the ethanol blending in petrol has helped India reduce its import dependence on crude oil.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards sugarcane farmers for aiding the 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol. This comes amid high crude oil prices due to the West Asia conflict, while India met its target of blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol five years in advance.

West Asia Conflict and Fuel Prices

The conflict in West Asia began with Israel-US strikes on Iran on February 28 killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran retaliated, it widened the ambit of the conflict, affecting its neighbours in the region.

While the crude oil prices increased in the global markets, the Centre has decided to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel. (ANI)