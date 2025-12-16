A Reddit post describing severe health distress allegedly caused by Delhi-NCR’s air quality has gone viral, reigniting public concern over region’s worsening pollution levels.

A Reddit post describing severe health distress allegedly caused by Delhi-NCR’s air quality has gone viral, reigniting public concern over region’s worsening pollution levels. The post, shared by a user who travelled to Delhi-NCR to attend a wedding, offers a disturbing first-hand account of what he/she claims were extreme physical reactions after spending just a few weeks in the capital. According to him/her, the symptoms began almost immediately after arrival and only intensified with time.

“I am here in Delhi NCR for a wedding for the last 20 days and I am spitting blood from mouth and when I blow my nose I get blood, I man a LOT OF BLOODY PHLEGM. I got cold since the day I arrived and it was getting worse, never have I seen so much blood from my nose in my life so far,” the Reddit user wrote.

He/she compared stepping outside in NCR to inhaling toxic fumes. “Going out here in NCR is like breathing gas and I come home with runny nose and blood again just when I thought it was over,” the viral post added.

The user also expressed an urgent desire to leave the region, saying “badly” wanted to return to Bengaluru, praising the city for its comparatively better air quality. “I can’t post this in those NCR subs, it would only get negative replies, better to post here and appreciate Bangalore than there,” he/she concluded.

The post sparked reactions from netizens with many users appreciating Bengaluru's air quality.

A user wrote, "Would you prefer Delhi’s 300+ AQI throughout the year, and 500+ for 4 bloody months, or Bangalore’s 150 or so for a few weeks and 50-100 rest of the year? Not even tier 2-3 towns offer this luxury. Bangalore for all its problems, does have the best weather and air quality amongst all metros and we should call it out and be grateful for that."

Another user wrote, “As someone from Bengaluru living in Delhi i really miss my hometown.”

A third user shared similar experience, "I experienced the same symptoms but only after a week in Delhi and Agra. Severe throat infection with bloody phlegm which took two weeks to recover after returning to Bangalore. I should have worn N95 masks but only had surgical masks at the time. That wasn't enough protection against the pollution. In addition to that I even got severe tinnitus from the constant honking on the roads by autos. My ears are still ringing while I write this."

Delhi AQI

Delhi continued to reel under hazardous air conditions on Tuesday as the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 378 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality showed a marginal improvement compared to Monday, when the AQI had touched 427 at around 4 pm, falling in the 'severe' category.

Despite the slight dip, pollution levels remained dangerously high across large parts of the national capital. A dense blanket of toxic smog enveloped the city, severely reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents. Prominent areas such as India Gate recorded an AQI of 380, while Sarai Kale Khan reported an AQI of around 359, both categorised as 'very poor' by the CPCB.