A Reddit post has sparked debate online after a Delhi resident declared he/she is “done” with the national capital and now plans to relocate due to its worsening living conditions.

A Reddit post has sparked debate online after a Delhi resident declared he/she is “done” with the national capital and now plans to relocate due to its worsening living conditions. Citing hazardous air, deteriorating water quality, and rising crime, the user’s frustration has triggered reactions from netizens.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the now-viral post, the user expresses plans to relocate and asks for recommendations. “It’s officially a shithole now. Horrible water, air that's giving half of us breathing issues, and crime. I don't expect anything to change. My girl and I have decided we're done. What cities in India would you recommend?," the user wrote.

pollution"="" target="_blank">pollution-1764068670373.jpeg">

The plea was not just a rant, it came with a checklist. “Ideally we're looking for good to moderate AQI, progressiveness, safety, access to good medicare, and amenities like uber/big basket/zomato,” the user said, clarifying that convenience wasn't a top priority compared to basic livability and social freedom.

The Redditor also highlighted that inclusivity was a key consideration, noting, “My best friend is gay, and she'll be moving with us too. So LGBTQ friendliness (or at least no downright hate), and the freedoms women in general enjoy are important. Safety for them, dressing however tf they want etc.”

With a comfortable budget of Rs 50,000 - Rs 60,000 for rent and the advantage of a remote job, the user is open to exploring cities beyond the usual metros. While they have been considering Gangtok and Goa—“I LOVED Sikkim,” the user concluded, inviting recommendations from people across the country.

Delhi: No respite from toxic air

A thick haze hung over Delhi on Tuesday as the city's air quality remained 'very poor' amid concerns that ash clouds from an volcanic activity in Ethiopia may worsen pollution levels in the region. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 360, after recording 382 on Monday.

The air quality is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days.