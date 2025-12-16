Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated Vijay Diwas in Dehradun by paying tribute to martyrs and honouring 1971 war veterans. He announced new vehicles for Sainik Welfare offices and lauded the armed forces' valour and sacrifice.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the tribute and felicitation ceremony organised on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at Gandhi Park, Dehradun. On this occasion, he paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Smarak and honoured the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation, said an official release.

CM Honours Veterans, Announces Support

The Chief Minister also felicitated veterans of the 1971 war and the families of martyrs. During the programme, he announced that government vehicles would be provided to the Directorate of Sainik Welfare and the District Sainik Welfare Offices at Dharchula/Dhidhat (Didihat), Herbertpur, Pithoragarh and Haridwar, covering all five offices.

Remembering the Valour of 1971

Extending greetings on Vijay Diwas, the Chief Minister paid tributes to all brave martyrs on behalf of the people of the state. He said that with indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice, the brave soldiers protected the nation's integrity and self-respect during the 1971 war. Vijay Diwas is a day to remember the valour, sacrifice and unwavering patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces, which is etched in golden letters in the pages of history. The Chief Minister said that during the 1971 war, nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army. He added that 248 brave sons of Veer Bhoomi Uttarakhand made the supreme sacrifice in this historic war. Seventy-four soldiers from the state were also honoured with various gallantry awards for their exceptional courage and bravery.

Strengthening India's Defence Capabilities

He said, "Almost every family in Uttarakhand has a member serving in the armed forces. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the morale of soldiers is being strengthened and the armed forces are being equipped with modern technology and advanced weapons." He further said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has emerged among the top countries exporting defence equipment. "Through Operation Sindhu, India has proved that along with its brave soldiers, indigenous weapons are second to none. Indigenous defence systems such as the Akash missile system and the BrahMos missile have showcased India's strength to the world. Today, every hostile act of the enemy is being responded to with decisive force. This is a new India that gives a befitting reply to every nefarious act and neutralises threats at their source," he added.

Welfare Schemes for Soldiers and Families

The Chief Minister said that several important decisions have been taken in the interest of soldiers under the Prime Minister's leadership. These include the implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme, construction of the National War Memorial, enhancement of the defence budget to meet all requirements of the armed forces, and strengthening border infrastructure.

State Government Initiatives

Under the Prime Minister's guidance, the state government is also working with full commitment for the welfare of soldiers and their families. He said that the state government has increased the ex-gratia amount for the dependents of martyrs from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. "There has also been a significant increase in the lump sum and annual financial assistance given to soldiers decorated with gallantry awards ranging from the Param Vir Chakra to Mention in Dispatches. The amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees has been increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹1.50 crore, for Ashok Chakra from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh, for Mahavir Chakra and Kirti Chakra from ₹20 lakh to ₹35 lakh, and for Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra from ₹15 lakh to ₹25 lakh," he further said.

The Chief Minister further said that a decision has been taken to provide government employment to one member of the family of martyrs, and the time limit for applying for such employment has been extended from two years to five years. Schemes such as pre-employment training and marriage assistance for daughters of martyrs are also being implemented. Gallantry award winners, serving and ex-servicemen are being provided free travel in state-run buses. In addition, a 25 percent rebate in stamp duty is being given on the purchase of property worth up to ₹25 lakh for serving and former soldiers. A grand "Sainik Dham" is also being constructed at Guniyal village in Dehradun, CM Dhami said.

'A Matter of Pride for Uttarakhand'

Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said that during the 1971 war, around 4,000 soldiers were martyred, including 248 from Uttarakhand, while nearly 9,000 soldiers were injured. Seventy-four soldiers from Uttarakhand received gallantry awards, which is a matter of pride for the state. "Honouring soldiers is the duty of every citizen. The central and state governments are working together for the welfare of soldiers. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the ex-gratia amount for the families of martyrs has been increased to ₹50 lakh, and all efforts are being made to resolve issues faced by soldiers and their families," Joshi said.