Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has entered the packaged foods market with the relaunch of the 75-year-old brand SIL. The new portfolio includes noodles, jams, ketchups, sauces, and spreads, marking a major foray for RIL's FMCG arm.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), today announced a significant expansion into the packaged foods market with the relaunch of 75-year-old legacy foods brand SIL as its flagship offering in the segment. According to the company release, this marks RCPL's comprehensive foray into the food category. Beginning with SIL's new portfolio across noodles, jams, ketchups, sauces and spreads.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Revitalised with a fresh, contemporary identity, the new SIL brings back the flavours generations loved, now developed to meet the taste, quality and value expectations of modern Indian families. As RCPL's flagship foods brand, SIL, anchors the company's first major foray into the packaged foods category and sets the foundation for a robust, future-ready foods portfolio. Staying true to RCPL's promise of delivering global-quality products at affordable prices. SIL returns as a wholesome, accessible and value-driven food brand for Indian households. The revival of SIL also marks a significant step in RCPL's vision to build a future-forward FMCG business and to reintroduce and strengthen India's cherished legacy brands.

RCPL's Vision for Packaged Foods

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Rellarice Consumer Products Limited, said, "The relaunch of SIL, represents a significant milestone in RCPL's growth journey as we make our first comprehensive entry into the packaged foods space. By introducing Sit as our flagship foods brand, and expanding it across noodles, jams, ketchups, sauces and spreads, we aim to build a strong and accessible foods portfolio for every household Sil embodies the perfect blend of heritage and innovation, enabling us to bring high-quality, value-driven food products inspired by India, meant for the world"

SIL's Revitalised Product Range

The relished SIL range brings back the flavours generations grew up with, now crafted for today's consumers. The noodles portfolio includes four variants: Masala, Atta with Veggies. Korean K-Fire and Chow Chow with convenient pricing starting at PS SIL Ketchup, made from real tomatoes and free from artificial ingredients or synthetic colours, offers pure, everyday flavour with packs starting at 1. The SIL Moxed Fruit Jam, made using eight real fruits and 22% more fruit content, delivers a rich, fuller taste in 100g, 200g and 500g packs starting at 122 For over 75 years, Sill has brought flavour and delight to indian hosanctos.

Heritage Meets Modern Convenience

The reheated portfolio is backed by deep consumer research and developed with natural, high-quality ingredients to deliver modern convenience with nostalgic taste. (ANI)