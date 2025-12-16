A viral video shows commuters at a Navi Mumbai station confronting a man accused of harassing a woman. The man allegedly took inappropriate photos of a woman.

Viral Video Shows Public Confronting Man Accused of Harassing Woman at Navi Mumbai Station

A video from Navi Mumbai has been circulating widely on social media, showing a group of commuters confronting a man accused of harassing a woman at a railway station. The incident, said to have occurred near the CBD Belapur–Seawoods station area, has sparked strong reactions online and renewed concerns about women’s safety in public spaces.

Similar incidents have surfaced in the past, and the latest clip has once again brought attention to the challenges women face while travelling alone in crowded transit areas.

What Happened Earlier?

Earlier, the video, originally shared on Reddit, captured a tense scene where a crowd surrounds a man accused of secretly taking inappropriate photographs of a woman who was buying a ticket. According to those present, the situation escalated when the man allegedly hit the woman with a stone after being confronted.

Bystanders can be heard questioning him, asking why he behaved in such a manner and expressing anger over the alleged harassment.

Victim Speaks Up as Crowd Intervenes

In the footage, the accused is held back by commuters as people urge the woman to confront him. Visibly upset, she is heard asking "Kyun mara?" (Why did you hit me?) as she reacts in anger.

The crowd's response shows a mix of shock, anger and an instinctive urge to protect the victim, with many refusing to stay silent.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

The video has triggered a wave of responses online. Many users praised the commuters for stepping in and supporting the woman, saying such intervention is necessary when harassment occurs in public.

However, others expressed concern over the situation turning into mob action, arguing that while harassment must be dealt with firmly, legal authorities should handle such cases to ensure justice is served lawfully.