A LinkedIn post by psychology student Anushka Sasi Ramanath has sparked discussion on mental health after she reflected on someone saying they would rather spend ₹1,500 on shopping than therapy. The post explores misconceptions about counselling and the importance of emotional wellbeing.

A LinkedIn post by psychology student Anushka Sasi Ramanath has sparked a wider conversation about mental health, counselling and the stigma surrounding therapy. Reflecting on a remark comparing the cost of therapy with shopping, the post resonated with many social media users and prompted discussions about how emotional wellbeing is often undervalued. Many users agreed that therapy is frequently misunderstood and that seeking professional help should be viewed as an investment in mental health rather than an unnecessary expense.

Psychology Student Shares Conversation That Prompted Reflection

In her LinkedIn post, Anushka recalled a conversation in which someone responded to her suggestion of counselling by saying:

"I'd rather spend ₹1,500 on shopping than spend it on therapy."

She admitted that the comment initially caught her off guard and made her question both the field she had chosen to pursue and the way many people perceive therapy.

However, after reflecting on the conversation, she concluded that the statement was not necessarily a rejection of counselling. Instead, it appeared to reflect uncertainty and misconceptions about what therapy actually involves.

Why Many People Hesitate To Seek Therapy?

According to Anushka, many people find the idea of therapy intimidating because they believe the very first session will require them to reveal the most personal aspects of their lives. For many, that expectation alone can feel overwhelming.

She wrote that people often convince themselves they are "not stressed enough" or that others have greater problems instead of recognising that they, too, could benefit from professional support.

The post further explained that these beliefs are shaped not only by personal opinions but also by family, cultural and societal attitudes towards mental health. In many communities, emotional wellbeing is still treated as something that deserves attention only during a crisis, while seeking professional help is often wrongly viewed as a sign of weakness.

Therapy Is More Than Crisis Support

Anushka emphasised that counselling is not reserved for people experiencing severe mental illness or those at their breaking point.

She described therapy as a space for self-understanding, personal growth, navigating life transitions, improving relationships, processing emotions and having a safe, non-judgemental environment to express thoughts openly.

She concluded her post by questioning society's priorities, writing: "Perhaps the question isn't whether therapy is 'worth' ₹1,500. Perhaps it's whether our emotional wellbeing is something we've learned to value in the first place."

How Did Social Media React?

The post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who shared their own perspectives on mental health, counselling and the value of emotional wellbeing.

One user commented: " This is so true. So many people often minimise their struggles and end up weighing their emotional well-being against a price tag rather than seeing it as an investment."

A second user wrote: "Therapy isn’t just for when things break, it’s how you stop spending on escape in the first place."

The discussion has since encouraged broader conversations about mental health awareness, therapy, emotional wellbeing and the importance of challenging long-standing misconceptions surrounding professional counselling.