Mental Health: Feeling Low? These 6 Nutrient Gaps Could Be The Reason!
We all know physical health is important, but what about our mental health? It's not just about feeling peaceful; what you eat matters a lot. A lack of these key nutrients could be seriously affecting your mood and mind.
Vitamin D
Omega-3 Fatty Acid
You'll find Omega-3 fatty acids in fish, walnuts, and flax seeds. They keep your brain cells flexible and are key for good mental health.
Cardiorespiratory Fitness May Lower Depression Risk by 36%, Study Finds
Iron
Magnesium, Zinc
Folate
Folate teams up with Vitamin B12. Together, they work to keep the chemical balance in your brain healthy and stable.
Hidden Depression: Life's All Good, But You Still Feel Sad? Here's What Psychology Says
Vitamin B12
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