The Ayodhya Story: A grand Ram Mandir takes shape

The hammer goes to work early at the sprawling Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. Workers can be seen toiling away at the site, hoping to carve out the grand temple by 2024. Hundreds are at work to meet the aspirations of millions of devotees.

The Asianet News crew visited Ayodhya back in April to see the work progress. At the time, Nripendra Misra -- the chairman of the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- had said that he expected to get devotees to catch a glimpse of Lord Ram in the temple by December 2023. He also detailed the manner in which the construction had been planned.

Today, the construction has reached 21 feet. The stones from Bansi Pahadpur have been brought to the site. The pillar stones for the sanctum sanctorum are ready. Construction of the first floor of Garbhagraha is almost nearing completion. The Garbagraha is being constructed on a 6.5m high plinth with granite stone.

The carving of stones is progressing on another side; almost half of the stones are carved and ready. The retaining walls have been built around the building. The construction of other buildings in the complex has not yet begun. The construction teams under L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers are trying to cover up the lag caused by the sudden rains in the last few months.

Asianet News spoke to Vinod Kumar Mehta, project manager at Larsen and Toubro -- one of the companies carrying out construction work of Ram temple -- to understand more about the progress of the temple. With a built-up area of 57,400 square feet and a complex spread over 67 acres, when completed, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be a symbol of exquisite craftsmanship and extreme engineering.

The grand Ram temple is expected to turn Ayodhya into a truly international city. Powering that mission is the Ayodhya Smart City project. The smart city project is aimed at improving the quality of life of the people by harnessing technology to ensure economic development, a cleaner and healthier environment and a more prosperous cultural heritage.

On the ground, the footprints of a smart city in the making are already visible. While the land acquisition process for the smart city project is still underway, work on the town's beautification, including the Ram Katha Garden, is also in progress.

The recent rains have taken a brutal toll on the Lucknow – Ayodhya Road. At the moment, Ayodhya town is grappling with a lack of infrastructure to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi.



But, for those residing in this temple town, there is a clear light at the end of the tunnel. Many believe that the roads and basic infrastructure, which are in terrible shape now, will transform for good in the days to come.

The hopes, dreams and aspirations of many are intertwined with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Expectations grow as the temple structure rises. As the sun sets on yet another day, residents of Ayodhya and millions of Hindus across the country and abroad count down to December 2023, when they hope to catch a glimpse of Lord Ram in full splendour.

