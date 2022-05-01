Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

The new Ram Mandir, being built in Ayodhya, will be virtually indestructible and able to withstand earthquakes that are two times stronger than have been witnessed in the area in the last 500 years.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir construction committee, told Asianet News' Rajesh Kalra in an exclusive interview that in order to ensure that the temple withstands the vagaries of nature, "holes were drilled into the granite stones in such a manner that while they will fix to each other at the same time, there should be enough resilience."

"To build resilience, one size of holes were drilled. If there is an earthquake, what would happen? What if there is an earthquake 500 years later? We have even estimated what are the records of earthquakes in the area over 500 years. We chose two institutes -- Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee and the government of India's geophysical study research lab in Hyderabad," Misra informed.

He further said, "Based on the expert recommendations, the holes were drilled in the granite stones. They (experts) have said they have studied all the records from Nepal to another 500 kilometres from here (Ayodhya). Whatever has been the maximum, this structure would be able to take care of not only that but also if its double on the Richter scale."

When asked, Misra said he would like to think that the temple is indestructible.